As the ADPCS/CNE, April Shaw provides executive leadership and strategic direction for the department of nursing at Lovell Federal Health Care Center. She collaborates with her team to plan for current and emerging health care needs of our patients and oversees strategic planning initiatives for nursing services and over 500 hundred nursing staff at FHCC. Dr. Shaw joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2014. Prior to becoming ADPCS, she was the Associate Chief Nurse for Surgical Services, overseeing nine specialty surgery services at FHCC and Manager of the Gastroenterology services.

Dr. Shaw received her Bachelors, Master’s, and Doctorate degree from American Sentinel University in Aurora Colorado with focuses on Executive Leadership.