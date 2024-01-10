Dr. Coughley is currently the Health Systems Specialist, VISN Support Team 2, a position she has held since March 2020.

In 2023, Dr. Coughley completed a detail as the Acting Associate Director at the Coatesville VA Medical Center ( VISN 4). She provided direct oversight for business operations to include for Engineering, Biomedical Engineer, Logistics, Nutrition & Food Service, Canteen, Police, Fire Department, Patient Administration, Privacy, Safety, Emergency Management, Environmental Management Services, and Finance.

In 2022, Dr. Coughley completed a detail as the Acting Associate Director at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Hospital (VISN 12). She provided direct oversight for business operations to include Engineering, Supply Chain, Nutrition & Food Service, Public Affairs, Veteran Experience and Voluntary Services, Canteen, Prosthetics Sensory Aid Service, Police, Patient Administration, Privacy, and Records Management, and Environmental Management Services.

Dr. Coughley was previously the Strategic Planner/Employee Engagement Officer for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OALC) to the Principal Executive Director and Chief Acquisition Officer. As OALC Strategic Planner/Employee Engagement Officer, she provided operational management support to the principal executive director and provided oversight for OALC Employee Engagement Program and OALC FY 2019-2024 Long Range Plan.

Prior to joining the staff at the VA Central Office, Dr. Coughley was a Management & Program Analyst for the Office of the ADUSH for Policy and Planning. As a Management & Program Analyst, she lead VHA 1st FY 2018-2019 Operational Plan and VHA National Leadership Council (NLC) Strategic Planning Annual Strategic Planning Summit. Dr. Coughley began her VA career as a Veteran Claims Examiner with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) at the St. Louis Regional Office.

Dr. Coughley is a graduate of Walden University, where she earned a Doctorate of Philosophy PPA, College of Social and Behavior Science in Public Policy and Administration, (Ph.D) in February 2010. She completed George Washington University, Senior Leader Program (SLP) Center for Excellence in Public Leadership, November 2016 and the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration Leadership Enhancement, and Development Program (LEAD), 2008. She’s a Navy Veteran.