Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) Program

Our educational program offers numerous formal courses, seminars and literature reviews to supplement our clinical experience and provide residents exposure to all aspects of dentistry. Staff specialists and outside consultants lead these valuable conferences held a least once a week. Residents are also required to provide educational experiences to their classmates and mentors to include: patient care conferences held 12 times/year, dental materials lecture, special needs patient presentation, and literature reviews. Residents will also demonstrate competency in researching and reviewing literature as well as presenting a table clinic at the Great Lakes Dental Society in the spring.

Required Seminar topics include:

Ethics and Professionalism

Dental Emergencies

Medical Emergencies

Multidisciplinary Comprehensive Treatment Planning

Operative Dentistry

Restoration of the Edentulous Space/Implants

Periodontics

Endodontics

Oral Surgery

Pain and Anxiety Control

Oral Pathology

Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders

History and Physical

Management of Special Needs Patients

Practice Management

Optional:

Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

In addition to didactic and clinical dental experiences, military residency offers additional military experiences required to be a dental Officer in the United States Navy. These may include but are not limited to: