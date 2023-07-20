Applications for the PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Programs should be submitted through the

Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) http://www.ashp.org/phorcas.

Please include the following in your application submission:

Letter of intent

CV

College of Pharmacy transcripts

3 letters of recommendation

The deadline to submit your application is the first Friday of January.

Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than February 10.

This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.

Appointment is contingent upon satisfactory completion of a physical exam, including negative drug test.

Applicants must meet requirements for federal employment. Residents are required to obtain a pharmacist’s license in any state within 90 days of employment.