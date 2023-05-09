Thank you for your interest in our pharmacy summer internship. We are currently accepting applications through February 28th, 2023 for the summer of 2023.

The program aims to develop a knowledge base centered on enhancing patient care along with safe, efficient medication use within the framework of pharmacy administration and leadership. The training will be hands-on, experiential learning. Emphasis will be on the adult learning model and development of self-assessment by the student, with guidance and constructive, frequent feedback from the preceptors.

Program description

This training program gives PharmD students an opportunity to develop competence in a clinical pharmacy setting while exploring the world of federal pharmacy practice. It focuses on the development skills and knowledge required for clinical pharmacy practice under the supervision of a preceptor.

This is a paid summer internship. The program will be approximately 10 weeks. The intern will work four days per week for total of 32 hours per week. Start date will be determined once candidate is selected.

Clinical areas covered by this internship

Primary care clinics

Outpatient specialty clinics

General medicine and critical care

Emergency department

Long term care

Psychiatry

Pharmacy administration

Project examples

Educational in-services

Presentations at P&T Committee

Projects under the supervision of associate chiefs of pharmacy

· Pharmacy policies and Standard

Operating Procedures

Program Eligibility

Completion of the second year of an accredited PharmD program

Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale in pharmacy school

US citizenship

Application

Please send the following to our Pharmacy Summer Internship Directors Shaiza Khan PharmD, BCPS (shaiza.khan@va.gov) and Marshall Lee, PharmD, (marshall.lee5@va.gov) by February 28th, 2023 for the summer of 2023.

Official pharmacy transcripts (electronic copy directly from the school acceptable)

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

About Lovell FHCC

We are proud of our tradition: past, present and future

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care System supports innovation, empowerment, productivity, accountability, and continuous improvement. Working together, we provide a continuum of high-quality healthcare in a convenient, responsive, caring manner.

Mission

Readying warriors... Caring for heroes.

Vision

Leading the way for federal health care by providing a quality, patient-centered experience and ensuring the highest level of operational medical readiness.