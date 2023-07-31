We are accepting applications for the Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).

As a nurse resident, you will receive a stipend and benefits during your year of advanced training. After the 12-month training is completed, permanent employee opportunities will be dependent upon RN vacancies.

This is a federally funded registered nurse residency program that will be held in accordance with VA OAA requirements and aligned with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education standards (CCNE).