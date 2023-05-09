Psychology training programs

About our Psychology Training Program

There are several core values and principles that guide how we operate our Psychology Training Program. Our program is grounded in the development of our trainees. We are committed to providing excellent clinical supervision and professional mentorship. Our primary focus is on creating a flexible, tailored, and hands-on training experience that meets the training and professional development needs of each trainee to prepare them for their career.

Because we are a combined VA and DoD site adjacent to Naval Station Great Lakes, we uniquely offer multiple rotations and opportunities to work with Naval Recruits and Active Duty Service Members (from all branches), as well as with Veterans.

We believe this provides our trainees a distinctive chance to experience the full span of a military career (Recruit, Active Duty, and Veteran), which in turns facilitates better understanding of a patient’s experience and better delivery of care.

Additionally, our program’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion principles also shapes our recruitment and training program, and is evident throughout all clinical work, supervision, and training experiences. At Lovell FHCC, we strive for an environment grounded in cultural humility and self-reflection. We serve a diverse population and are working to grow a staff and trainee community that reflects this diversity across all identity intersections. We know that when we bring together and honor individuals’ backgrounds and histories, we do better as people, providers, and as a community.

With that in mind, we are committed to providing culturally responsive and holistic care, brave spaces for staff and trainees to explore and grow, and support for combatting systemic inequities while pursuing opportunities for inclusion and justice. We strongly welcome and encourage candidates from historically minoritized groups to apply to our site.