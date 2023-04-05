Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
You are viewing this page as a VA beneficiary. View this page as a TRICARE beneficiary

Volunteer or donate

Lovell Federal health care depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans. We continue to follow safety measures for the health of our patients, staff, and volunteers to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19. We are starting to welcome back volunteers in certain areas. There are still restrictions on the patient wards and with patient activities.

Become a volunteer

We depend on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to our Veterans. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout our facility and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments. 

How to apply

To become a volunteer, please call or visit our Voluntary Service Office:

Voluntary Service Office
Building 135, Room 101
Map of North Chicago Lovell FHCC
Phone224-610-3714
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requirements for becoming a volunteer

We welcome individuals of all backgrounds and abilities. Because of the nature of care being delivered at our facility, all volunteers are carefully screened and individually matched to their assignments.

Volunteers must complete the following:

  • Interview
  • Volunteer application
  • Background investigation
  • General orientation
  • Job specific competencies
  • Tuberculosis (TB) screening
  • Required vaccinations: COVID-19 and Influenza

This process ensures the safety and well-being of our Veterans and their families and provides a successful volunteer experience.

Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities for you.  Please contact us, and we can discuss available opportunities.

Currently our greatest need is for volunteer drivers.

Many sick and disabled Veterans lack transportation to and from Lovell FHCC and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) operates a nationwide transportation network to meet this need.  Volunteers drive Veterans to and from FHCC hospital and clinics in DAV provided vehicles, helping people get the care they deserve.  We work with the DAV to provide transportation for Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments.

Make a donation

Monetary donations help fund recreation activities and purchase amenities that improve the quality of life for Veteran patients in our Community Living Center (nursing home), mental health, substance abuse treatment and recovery programs, hospice, and other long-term and acute care inpatient areas.

In-Kind donations of specific items provide the supplemental resources necessary to support Veterans receiving care at any of our facilities. In-kind donations are goods such as gift cards, comfort items, new clothing, hygiene items, canteen books, and much more. Rest assured, regardless of whether your donation has a specified purpose, all donations go directly to support the Veteran patients here. All contributions are 100% used to support the needs of the Veterans and are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.

What we need right now

Some people prefer to donate money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans.  We are grateful for all donations.  Depending on donation stock, seasons, planned events, we may be in greater need for some items.  Feel free to contact our office regarding needs and ideas.

Our current needs are:

  • Gift cards to local restaurants close to our North Chicago location for purchasing hospital wards meals/treats, often for special events and holidays (contact us for more information)
  • Gift cards for general purchases and to buy items online (contact us for more information)
  • Visa gift cards
  • New clothing items (sizes small to 3XL):
    • Zip-up sweatshirts,
    • Crew neck sweatshirts
    • Hoodie sweatshirts
    • Sweatpants
    • Plain colored t-shirts with pocket
    • Athletic style shorts
    • Boxer briefs
    • Lightweight jackets
  • Personal care items: Men’s shower gel body soap (no travel sizes please)   

Contact us

Kenneth List

Chief of Community Affairs/Voluntary Services

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-3139

Email: kenneth.list@va.gov

Kimberly Skorupa

Voluntary Services Specialist

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-3714

Email: kimberly.skorupa@va.gov

Last updated: