Volunteer or donate
Lovell Federal health care depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans. We continue to follow safety measures for the health of our patients, staff, and volunteers to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19. We are starting to welcome back volunteers in certain areas. There are still restrictions on the patient wards and with patient activities.
Become a volunteer
We depend on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to our Veterans. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout our facility and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.
How to apply
To become a volunteer, please call or visit our Voluntary Service Office:
Voluntary Service Office
Building 135, Room 101
Map of North Chicago Lovell FHCC
Phone: 224-610-3714
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Requirements for becoming a volunteer
We welcome individuals of all backgrounds and abilities. Because of the nature of care being delivered at our facility, all volunteers are carefully screened and individually matched to their assignments.
Volunteers must complete the following:
- Interview
- Volunteer application
- Background investigation
- General orientation
- Job specific competencies
- Tuberculosis (TB) screening
- Required vaccinations: COVID-19 and Influenza
This process ensures the safety and well-being of our Veterans and their families and provides a successful volunteer experience.
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities for you. Please contact us, and we can discuss available opportunities.
Currently our greatest need is for volunteer drivers.
Many sick and disabled Veterans lack transportation to and from Lovell FHCC and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) operates a nationwide transportation network to meet this need. Volunteers drive Veterans to and from FHCC hospital and clinics in DAV provided vehicles, helping people get the care they deserve. We work with the DAV to provide transportation for Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments.
Make a donation
Monetary donations help fund recreation activities and purchase amenities that improve the quality of life for Veteran patients in our Community Living Center (nursing home), mental health, substance abuse treatment and recovery programs, hospice, and other long-term and acute care inpatient areas.
In-Kind donations of specific items provide the supplemental resources necessary to support Veterans receiving care at any of our facilities. In-kind donations are goods such as gift cards, comfort items, new clothing, hygiene items, canteen books, and much more. Rest assured, regardless of whether your donation has a specified purpose, all donations go directly to support the Veteran patients here. All contributions are 100% used to support the needs of the Veterans and are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law.
Donate online
Donating is just a click away. The secure site provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online.
Select Illinois, North Chicago (556), then select Captain James A. Lovell FHCC. This will pull up the donation page for our facility. There are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans. A minimum of $5.00 is required for all online donations through E-Donate.
Donate by mail
If you would like to donate, please send a check made payable to “Lovell FHCC” to the following address:
Lovell FHCC Community Affairs
Bldg. 135 Room 101
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago IL 60064
Please tell us if the donation is made in memory of a Veteran. If you would like the family to be notified of the donation, please provide the necessary information.
Please tell us if you would like the donation to go to a specific fund otherwise it will be deposited into the General Benefits fund.
Donate to a special fund
We have several special funds that you can opt for your donation to be designated for:
- 2805 General Benefits
- 2925 Recreation
- 2801 Canteen Books
- 2812 Social Work Indigent Fund
- 2908 Women Veterans
- 2836 Hospice
- 2954 Fisher House
Please tell us the fund you would like your donation to be deposited in. Simply choose a fund, write its number in the memo section on your check and we’ll do the rest. If there is no specification, it will be deposited into the General Benefits fund.
What we need right now
Some people prefer to donate money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We are grateful for all donations. Depending on donation stock, seasons, planned events, we may be in greater need for some items. Feel free to contact our office regarding needs and ideas.
Our current needs are:
- Gift cards to local restaurants close to our North Chicago location for purchasing hospital wards meals/treats, often for special events and holidays (contact us for more information)
- Gift cards for general purchases and to buy items online (contact us for more information)
- Visa gift cards
- New clothing items (sizes small to 3XL):
- Zip-up sweatshirts,
- Crew neck sweatshirts
- Hoodie sweatshirts
- Sweatpants
- Plain colored t-shirts with pocket
- Athletic style shorts
- Boxer briefs
- Lightweight jackets
- Personal care items: Men’s shower gel body soap (no travel sizes please)
Contact us
Kenneth List
Chief of Community Affairs/Voluntary Services
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-3139
Email: kenneth.list@va.gov
Kimberly Skorupa
Voluntary Services Specialist
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-3714
Email: kimberly.skorupa@va.gov