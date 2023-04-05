Volunteer or donate

We welcome individuals of all backgrounds and abilities. Because of the nature of care being delivered at our facility, all volunteers are carefully screened and individually matched to their assignments.

Volunteers must complete the following:

Interview

Volunteer application

Background investigation

General orientation

Job specific competencies

Tuberculosis (TB) screening

Required vaccinations: COVID-19 and Influenza

This process ensures the safety and well-being of our Veterans and their families and provides a successful volunteer experience.

Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities for you. Please contact us, and we can discuss available opportunities.

Currently our greatest need is for volunteer drivers.

Many sick and disabled Veterans lack transportation to and from Lovell FHCC and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) operates a nationwide transportation network to meet this need. Volunteers drive Veterans to and from FHCC hospital and clinics in DAV provided vehicles, helping people get the care they deserve. We work with the DAV to provide transportation for Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments.