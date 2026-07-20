Lowell Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
10 George Street
Lowell, MA 01852-2241
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Contacting the Lowell Vet Center
- Please call
to speak with a staff member who will assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.
- If you call us and reach the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center which is located in Colorado, you may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm hand-off to us and we will contact you right away. If you call outside of our normal operating hours the Vet Center Call Center will answer your call.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment an make that time available for another Veteran.
Visiting
- If you are a first time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call
to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Parking
Free parking is available in the Gateway Center Parking lot. Please park in the spots designated with Vet Center signage. If those spots are filled, park in any available space in the lot.
Building Access
We are located on the ground floor of Gateway Center Building I. The entrance is located on the southwest side of the building.
Bus
Lowell Regional Transit Authority
The Church Street/Central Plaza Stop is 234 feet from the Lowell Vet Center.
MEVA (Merrimack Valley Transit)
The Lawrence-Lowell line stops at the Church Street/Central Plaza stop which is 234 feet from the Vet Center.
Train
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
The MBTA Commuter Rail - Lowell Line stops 1 mile from the Lowell Vet Center and is a six minute bus ride from the Lowell stop.
You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, have a service-connected disability or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don't have these documents on-hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
New Groups for Summer Fun!
We are offering the following groups.
- Surfcasting
- Golfing
- Working with Glass
- Kayaking
Including an Archery Day on June 6, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.
Call us at
Boat 4 Vets Community Event
Join us and Jubilee Yacht Club for a free Veteran Boating event on Monday, July 27, 2026. No boating experience required. Food and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Give us a call,
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors are trained in couples counseling. We offer couples workshops in the evenings and on the weekends when it's convenient for you.
Couples counseling therapies available are:
Gottman Couples Therapy
Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
Cognitive -Behavioral Conjoint Couples Therapy (CBCT)
We offer a Couples Communication Workshop and a Parenting Topics Workshop. Call us and ask for Lyssa if you are interested in learning more.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer grief and bereavement counseling to family members of Veterans and service members. Give us a call and we can talk about how we can support or connect you with the support you need.
We also support Gold Star families. We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We have counselors trained to provide support to you or someone you know experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV), often called domestic violence. We can make a direct referral to the Bedford VA Safing Center, which specializes in treatment and prevention of IPV with Veterans.
We offer Strength at Home group to help with relationship conflict. Please call us for more information.
Learn more about Strength at Home
If you are feeling unsafe and need additional support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at
Learn more about the National Domestic Violence Hotline
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer unique individual and group therapies to support your needs.
Group therapies
- Readjustment groups
- Music groups
- Era-specific groups such as Vietnam Veterans groups
- Community reading groups
- Guitars for Vets
- Surfcasting
- Equine therapy
- PTSD and Strong Emotions group
- Adaptive Kayaking
- Patriot Golf with PGA Hope
- Glass Working
Evidence-based therapies
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
We have groups available for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and receiving support. Please call if you are interested in joining a group.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve and can connect you with bilingual services for individual or group counseling with us.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD such as feeling on edge, trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to manage these problems. Give us a call and we will help you set up an appointment to talk about your symptoms.
Learn more about PTSD and treatments
We offer evidence-based practices and specialty care to include:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Adaptive Disclosure
- Whole health activities such as mindfulness, hiking, and bowling
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance use
- PTSD and Strong Emotions group
- Equine Therapy
We also offer PTSD 101 Workshops for family members.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We are here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and service members.
Whether you are returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with:
- Connecting with other Veterans or service members in our new groups!
- Bedford VA Transition Care Management team
- Applying for VA healthcare
- Reviewing VA Benefits
- Filing a VA disability claim (VA service connection)
- Connection with your local Veteran Service Officer for state benefits such as the Welcome Home Bonus and VA claims and benefits.
Apply for the Massachusetts Welcome Home Bonus
Give us a call, we’ve got your six!
Want to meet with a Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) Rep at the Vet Center?
Use VERA to schedule an in-person appointment.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Our team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Want to learn more about whole health? We can get you started with a Whole Health Introduction course to determine what really matters to you and help set personal health and well-being goals.
Get started with Whole Health
We partner with local organizations to host numerous opportunities to create a healthy lifestyle. New summer groups offered are:
- Surfcasting
- Adaptive Kayaking
- Golfing in partnership with PGA Hope
- Equine Therapy in partnership with Strongwater Farm
- Glass Working in partnership with the North Shore Glass School
Interested in learning to play the guitar? We also partner with Guitars for Vets to offer group guitar lessons, come join for new experiences!
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer individual and group therapy to women Veterans. We can connect you with a group that may include mentorship, creative arts, or community reading. We work closely with the Women Veterans Program Manager at our local VA to help you get the specific care you need.
Learn more about women Veterans health care at our local VA
Want to connect with other women Veterans in Massachusetts? Join the MA Women Veterans Network.
You will learn more about events across the state and benefits available to you.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you get connected to substance use programs both inpatient and outpatient with the VA. We also work with our community partners to help you with addiction, detox, or gain stability.
We offer group support too, we can teach you skills to cope with the impacts of trauma and substance use and to feel more in control of your day-to-day life.
We work closely with:
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Our team can connect you with VA’s HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, and other community resources to help you.
Learn more about VA’s HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families
The Bedford VA offers a homeless Veteran walk-in clinic, weekdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the main Bedford campus in building 7, Room 207. The address is 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
You can also call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you need help and want to connect with another Veteran, we are here. Some of our staff are Veterans, too. We understand Veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling. We connect you with our local VA suicide prevention coordinator for additional support if needed.
Learn more about the VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator at our local VA
We offer training in Mental Health First Aid to help recognize and understand signs and symptoms of suicide. We offer focused training for Military, Veterans, and their families, Fire and EMS, and Police Officers (Public Safety Professionals).
What is Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)?
- Skills based training that teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health or substance use challenge
- Similar to First Aid or CPR it helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health crisis until professional help is obtained
- Learn a 5-step Action Plan to recognize warning signs of a mental health challenge, provide help, and resources
Learn more about Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)
Contact Tiffany Lever, Outreach Specialist, Tiffany.Lever@va.gov for more information on MHFA courses.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.
Want to continue the camaraderie during your transition or meet other Veterans? Join us for our 47th Anniversary Vet Center Coffee Social on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call us at
We can also help you with:
- Enroll in VA Healthcare
- Filing a VA disability or service connection
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to request a Certificate of Eligibility and use your VA Home Loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make direct connection with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veteran Service Organizations.
Find a Veteran Service Officer near you
If you are a women Veteran, you can find resources by connecting with the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network. It was created by the MA Department of Veteran Services as a place women Veterans can connect with other women Veterans and find services available specifically for them. Learn more by visiting the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network or ask to speak with the Outreach Specialist for more information.
Learn more about the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs.
Some of our partners include:
- YMCA
- AgeSpan
- Hidden Battles
- Strongwater Farm
- PGA Hope
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserves, and Active Duty units
- College and Universities in our local community
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. We can also provide Mental Health First Aid Certification training. Give us a call for more information.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We want to make counseling convenient for you. We use virtual platforms such as WebEx and VA Videoconnect. If you can’t make it to see us in person because of a hectic schedule, daunting traffic, or not feeling well we can schedule a telehealth appointment with you. You can join individual or group counseling, by grabbing your smartphone or laptop, having an internet connection, and finding a private location. We will be there for you!
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer PTSD 101, a one-time, 2 hour workshop that provides support and education to the family and friends of Veterans and active-duty service members who are engaged in Vet Center services. For more information, or to register, please call Lyssa Bayne, PsyD, or Gregory Sacca, LICSW, at
Other workshops available are:
- Couples communication
- Making Marriage Work, Gottman Workshop
- Glass Working
- Archery Day
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.