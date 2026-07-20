Lowell Vet Center

We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.

Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.

Want to continue the camaraderie during your transition or meet other Veterans? Join us for our 47th Anniversary Vet Center Coffee Social on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call us at to RSVP!

We can also help you with:

We can help you make direct connection with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veteran Service Organizations.

Find a Veteran Service Officer near you

If you are a women Veteran, you can find resources by connecting with the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network. It was created by the MA Department of Veteran Services as a place women Veterans can connect with other women Veterans and find services available specifically for them. Learn more by visiting the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network or ask to speak with the Outreach Specialist for more information.

Learn more about the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network