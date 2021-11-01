Lowell Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Lowell Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Making an appointment
- Please call 978-453-1151 to speak with a staff member who will assist you with scheduling an appointment or if you have questions regarding an appropriate referral.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment an make that time available for another Veteran.
First time visitor or walk-ins:
- If you are a first time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 978-453-1151 to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Parking
Free parking is available in the Gateway Center Parking lot. Please park in the spots designated with the Department of Veterans Affairs signage. If those spots are filled park in any available space in the lot.
Building Access
The Lowell Vet Center is located on the ground floor of Gateway Center Building I. The entrance is located on the right side of the building opposite of the Peoples United Bank.
Bus
Lowell Regional Transit Authority
The Church Street/Central Plaza Stop is 234 feet from the Lowell Vet Center. For routes and schedules visit Lowell Regional Transit Authority.
Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority
The Lawrence-Lowell line stops at the Church Street/Central Plaza stop which is 234 feet from the Vet Center for more information visit Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.
Train
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
The MBTA Commuter Rail - Lowell Line stops 1 mile from the Lowell Vet Center and is a six minute bus ride from the Lowell stop. For more information visit MBTA Commuter Rail.
You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, have a service-connected disability or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don't have these documents on-hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Lowell Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Lowell Vet Center Groups
- Parenting Group
- Mindfulness
- Fly Fishing
- GWOT Veterans
- Readjustment Group
- Seeking Safety
- 125th Mountain Co.
Please call for more information.
Global War on Terror Speaker Series
Join the Vet Center, COL (Ret) John Castles, Gold Star Mothers, Christina Ayube and Mary Ellen Callahan to reflect on the Global War on Terror, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Ipswich High School.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors specialize in the Gottman Method for couples counseling. We offer couples workshops in the evenings and on the weekends when it is convenient for you.
We know being a parent can be difficult. We provide gender specific support groups to discuss the challenges of parenting and learning new parenting skills.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star Families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
We have counselors trained to provide support to you or someone you know experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) often called domestic violence. We can make a direct referral to the Bedford VA Safing Center which specializes in treatment and prevention of IPV with Veterans.
The Lowell Vet Center offers a specialized group, Strength at Home in partnership with the Bedford VA. Please call us for more information.
If you are feeling unsafe and need additional support call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We proudly celebrate diversity among those we serve. We can help with counseling, therapy, support, case management, and referral services to meet specific needs.
We work closely with the LGTBQ+ Veteran care coordinator at our local VA and can make direct referrals.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Specialty Care at our center includes:
Group therapies
- Readjustment Group
- Mindfulness Drop-In Group
- Music Group
- Era specific groups such as Vietnam and Global War on Terror
- Community reading groups
- Whole Health
- Women Veteran Groups
- Parenting and relationship support groups
- Seeking Safety
- End of Life
Evidence-based therapies
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors utilize a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced MST.
Groups are offered at the Lowell Vet Center for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and receive support from other MST survivors. Please call if you are interested in attending a group.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Lowell Vet Center can connect you with bilingual services for individual or group counseling with us.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD such as feeling on edge, trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to manage these problems. You can learn more about PTSD and treatments available by giving us a call.
The Lowell Vet Center offers evidence-based practices and specialty care to include:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Adaptive Disclosure
- Whole health activities such as mindfulness and yoga
- Seeking Safety for PTSD and substance use
Military service can affect your emotional, mental, and physical health. We offer recreation and creative arts therapy through activities that can be adapted to your needs.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We are here to welcome you home. The Lowell Vet Center provides a community where you can connect with other Veterans and active-duty service members.
Whether you are returning from deployment or leaving the military we can help you connect with:
- Bedford VA Transition Care Management team
- Applying for VA healthcare
- Reviewing VA Benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Your local Veteran Service Officer for state benefits such as the Welcome Home Bonus
Give us a call, we’ve got your six!
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole Health is VA’s cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. The Lowell Vet Center team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Want to spend time outside, get creative with art, or join a group of Veterans to hike the White Mountains? We offer quarterly group hikes in our 125th Mountain Company hiking group. We partner with local agencies to provide recreational activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and fly fishing. Our Create Self Group for women Veterans is a creative therapy group that blends Internal Family Systems and Soul Collage to promote self-expression and trauma processing. Give us a call to find out when our next group or activity takes place.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Lowell Vet Center offers individual and group therapy to women Veterans. We can connect you with a group that may include mentorship, creative arts, or community reading. We work closely with the Women Veterans Program Manager at our local VA to help you get the specific care you need.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Lowell Vet Center can help you get connected to substance use programs both inpatient and outpatient with the VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you when you are struggling with addiction, need detox or to gain stability.
We offer group support too! Our Seeking Safety group will teach you skills to cope with impacts of trauma and substance use and to feel more in control of your day-to-day life.
We work closely with:
Green Mountain Treatment Center
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Lowell Vet Center team can connect you with VA’s HUD-VASH Program, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, and other community resources and partners to help you.
The Bedford VA offers a homeless Veteran walk-in clinic, weekdays, from 10:00 a.m -11:00 a.m. on the main Bedford campus in building 7, Room 206. The address is 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
You can also call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for assistance and support.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you’re struggling and need to connect with another Veteran, we are here. Some of our staff are Veterans too. We understand veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling and connect you with our local VA suicide prevention coordinator for additional support.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating healthcare, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect with benefits, services and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you with:
- Enrolling in VA healthcare and connecting with primary care
- Where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make direct connection with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veteran Service Organizations.
If you are a women Veteran, you can find resources by connecting with the Massachusetts Women Veteran Network. It was created by the MA Department of Veteran Services as a place women Veterans can connect with other Women Veterans and to find services available specifically to you. Learn more by visiting Massachusetts Women Veteran Network or speak with the Veteran Outreach Program Specialist at the Lowell Vet Center for more information.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Lowell Vet Center works with our local partners and uses our resources to advocate for your needs to provide collaboration in supporting our Veteran community.
Some of our partners include:
- YMCA
- Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley
- North Shore Veterans Coalition
- Care Dimensions
- North Shore Veterans Collaborative
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserves, and Active Duty units
- College and Universities in our local community
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Contact the Lowell Vet Center at 978-453-1151 for more info.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We want to make counseling convenient for you. We use virtual platforms such as WebEx and VA Videoconnect. If you can’t make it to the Lowell Vet Center because of a hectic schedule, daunting traffic, or not feeling well we can schedule a telehealth appointment with you. You can join individual or group counseling, by grabbing your smartphone or laptop, having an internet connection, and finding a private location. We will be there for you!
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We understand navigating and preparing for the end-of-life process can be difficult. We offer the Legacy Workshop to help. The workshop focuses on the death and dying process. We discuss different phases of life, current life, end of life, and post death. We partner with Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, VA Geriatric and Extend Care Programs, Veterans Benefits Administration and other local resources to bring in guest speakers who specialize in this process. Contact the Lowell Vet Center for more information on this workshop.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.