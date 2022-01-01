Lubbock Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Lubbock Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- Stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- If you would like to schedule an appointment give us a call and we will be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our staff.
- Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Cost: Free
The main parking lot directly in front of the Vet Center in which we share with the immediately surrounding businesses. The parking area is well lit and you may park in any available spot. Accessible parking is available in the main parking area in front of the Vet Center. There is additional parking available along the side of the building.
(Citibus) Route 6 : (Buddy Holly/50th Street Crosstown) has a stop on Flint Ave. near the Vet Center.
Visit Citibus website or call 806-775-3640 for more information.
In the spotlight at Lubbock Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
HAPPY 2022
The Lubbock Vet Center wishes a special "Happy New Year" to all service members, Veterans, and their families. May the new year bring you health and peace of mind.
SAVE THE DATE
Get ready for 2022 West Texas Salute to Veterans on April 30,2022 at Silent Wings Museum, 6202 N. I-27. This is a FREE event with a 5KFun Run, Veterans Resource Fair, Car show, Kids Activities, Poker Run, Live Music. Lunch will be provided.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Lubbock Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Grief and bereavement counseling provides assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of active duty service members including National Guard and Reserves who died in the service of their country.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Lubbock Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Hearing Impaired Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Minority Veterans, Combat Veterans , Women Veterans, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Lubbock Vet Center has both female and male counselors to provide counseling and treatment.
Specialty care includes:
- Women's MST group
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Client-Centered Therapy
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT)
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you think you might have PTSD, there are resources to help you recover. Even if your symptoms come and go — or surfaced months or years after the traumatic event — effective treatments are available. Call us at 806-792-9782 to explore and to learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
At the Lubbock Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling; and will tailor your counseling experience to make you comfortable.
The Lubbock Vet Center offers the following groups for PTSD:
- Combat Life Adjustment (Discuss/learn skills to cope with symptoms related to post-traumatic stress)
- Operation Recovery (Learn and discuss different methods of coping with post-traumatic stress)
Specialty care includes:
- Mindfulness
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Lubbock Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Lubbock Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer supportive evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Please call the Lubbock Vet Center at 806-792-9798 for additional assistance.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? Find support anytime day or night.
If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
- Call 800-273-8255 and Press 1
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Lubbock Vet Center can connect you to resources to assist with bringing Vet Center information and services to eligible Veterans, the Lubbock Vet Center engages with various community organizations:
- Lubbock VA outpatient clinic
- Local Veteran/Service Member support organizations (Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Women Veterans of America, and American Legion)
- National Guard and Reserve units
- Local civilian Veteran-friendly organizations (Vet Star, R.E.F.U.G.E. Services)
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Lubbock Vet Center supports local Veterans and service members through partnerships with local universities, businesses, non-profit organizations, military installations, and National Guard Armories. We also provide referrals to Veteran Service Organizations in the community.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.