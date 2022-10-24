Fall Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison will host our Fall Induction ceremony for our “Hall of Heroes” on Thursday, Nov 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.

The Hall of Heroes is located on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in the main corridor on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center.

The Veterans selected to be honored have their photograph and information about their personal awards and citations for heroism or valor displayed.

Submissions of potential honorees are welcome from individual Veterans, County Veterans Service Officers, service organizations and others. As an on-going project, submissions can be sent at any time. Instructions for submissions for the consideration of the Hall of Heroes Committee can be found at: https://www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/hall-of-heroes/