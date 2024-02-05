Documentary Screening: Honor in the Air

Remembering Captain Scott Robinson Alwin

Madison VA will host a screening of the documentary, Honor in the Air, in our auditorium with a question and answer session after the movie.

Millions have served in the U.S. military, many of them heroes. This is the story of one such hero, Captain Scott Alwin, and the heroic men from the Army’s 68th Assault Helicopter Company with whom he flew during the Vietnam War. Captain Alwin earned an unprecedented 136 Air Medals, Distinguished Flying Crosses and many other medals and awards. But more than that, he is an example of integrity, dedication and honor.

Learn more about Captain Alwin and those he served with at HonorInTheAir.com.