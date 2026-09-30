Mental health care appointments

If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.

Make an appointment by phone

Call: 608-280-7084

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors can see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Mental Health Clinic

Main hospital, second floor

Call: 608-280-7084