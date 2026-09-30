Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel or reschedule a primary care, mental health or specialty care appointment at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment if:
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at Madison VA Hospital and Clinics
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all Madison VA Hospital and Clinics facilities.
Make an appointment by phone
Call: 608-280-7011
Make an appointment online
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
Make an appointment by phone
Call: 608-280-7084
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors can see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
Mental Health Clinic
Main hospital, second floor
Call: 608-280-7084
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- Other health coverage or private insurance plan cards you may have.
- A list of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and any herbal supplements.