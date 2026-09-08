Town Hall Archive

March 2026: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about My HealtheVet, Home Improvement Structural Alterations for Veterans and VA's safety planning app, as well as a question and answer session.

Jan 2026: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information on our upcoming Fisher House, fertility and menopause resources, our Strength and Recovery Group and advance care planning groups as well as a live question and answer session.

Dec 2025: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about Fisher House in Madison, peer support for Veterans and changes in prescription documentation that may effect you, as well as a question and answer session.

Sept 2025: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about upcoming events in Rockford and Madison, information about some prescription changes that may effect you, tips on how to get a quicker answer to your questions when you call us, an opportunity to provide us feedback after your appointments, and harm reduction as well as a question and answer session.

June 2025: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on our Behavioral Health Lab Touch platform, how and when community care works, and upcoming events including our Purple Heart Hall of Honor, our VA Night at the Duck Pond for Madison Mallards game, and our women Veteran's day event as well as a question and answer session.

May 2025: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information on the VA Women’s Health Reengagement Training also called heaRT, LGBTQ+ awareness, the Service Act, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Suicide Prevention, our new female gynecologist, and infertility benefits as well as a live question and answer session.

Mar 2025: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on our Annie App, available health coaching opportunities, our research study and scams targeting our Veterans as well as a question and answer session.

Jan 2025: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information on Trauma informed care, childbirth education, inpatient unit remodeling and Whole Health as well as a live question and answer session.

Dec 2024: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on our MOVE! weight management program, our Tobacco Clinic, peer support services and upcoming changes to your My HealtheVet login as well as a question and answer session.

Sept 2024: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on our Telehealth program, PACT Act eligibility expansion and suicide prevention as well as a question and answer session.

May 2024: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information on the VA Medical Foster Home, the Veteran Directed Care program, East & Baraboo Clinic openings, PACT Act, LGBTQ+ care, suicide awareness, peer support and the My Life, My Story program as well as a live question and answer session.

May 2024: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on our new East and Baraboo Clinics, new budget constraints, eligibility expansion and how to make the most of your VA appointment time.

Feb 2024: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on our new East and Baraboo Clinics, caregiver support program, health coaching resources, Whole Health activities, and a reminder about upcoming events.

Jan 2024: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information on the East and Baraboo Clinic updates, our new Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist, preconception care, Go Red event, suicide awareness, and an Integrated Health and Wellness update as well as a live question and answer session.

Dec 2023: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on the increase in COVID cases, plans for enhanced services at our new East and Baraboo Clinics, our Whole Health activities, and a reminder about the new PACT Act and health benefits for toxic exposures.

Sept 2023: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on the reemergence of COVID in our community, seasonal influenza/COVID vaccine offerings, our travel reimbursement/transportation program, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Compact Act.

June 2023: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information on the VA Woman's Health Reengagement Training also called Heart, LGBTQ Plus awareness, the PACT Act, Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, suicide prevention, our new female gynecologist, and infertility benefits as well as a live question and answer session.

June 2023: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes updates on changes to our Leadership team, the loosening of masking requirements, plans for enhanced services at our new East and Baraboo Clinics, Pride Month activities, and a reminder about the new PACT Act and health benefits for toxic exposures.

March 2023: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information on new enhanced eligibility for emergency suicide prevention care through the recently passed COMPACT Act, another update on the new PACT Act and health benefits for toxic exposures, a COVID safety update, and improvements we are working to make in our Community Care program.

Jan 2023: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about the PACT Act, Trauma Informed Care, and Suicide Prevention as well as gave Veterans the opportunity to ask questions about health care services at the hospital and clinics.

Dec 2022: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall provided updates on the PACT Act and how it effects eligibility with a live Q and A session.

Sept 2022: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall includes updates on Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 boosters and annual flu shots as well as information on the recently approved PACT Act and how it effects eligibility. We also shared news about our receiving the 2021 Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award, talked about Suicide Prevention and Substance Use Recovery Awareness Month.

Aug 2022: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information about PACT Act, and Suicide Prevention Month, and gave Veterans the opportunity to ask questions about health care services and the hospital.

June 2022: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about our newly released COVID operational plan, our current COVID status, and provide you with information on how to request COVID antigen test kits when you visit our primary care clinics. Also, we share news about our recent East Clinic groundbreaking, tell you about our recruitment efforts at the Madison VA, and talk about our new electronic Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System called BTS3.

Mar 2022: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about the Market Assessment Recommendations, a COV-ID update, and gave Veterans the opportunity to ask questions about health care services and the hospital.

Jan 2022: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Women's Health Teletown Hall

This Women's Health town hall meeting includes information about ID cards, "I am not invisible" display, and gave Veterans the opportunity to ask questions about health care services and the hospital.

Dec 2021: Madison VA Hospital and Clinics Quarterly Teletown Hall

This quarterly town hall meeting includes information about COVID vaccine boosters and gave Veterans the opportunity to ask questions about COVID and the hospital.