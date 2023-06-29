Traveling Veteran Coordinator

Let your primary doctor know 6-8 weeks before you plan on traveling within the US.

Planning overseas travel? Please alert your PACT team 8 weeks before leaving to ensure that you have all advice/services you need before your trip.

Ask for a Traveling Veterans Coordinator Consult.

Tell your Patient Assigned Care Team:

Dates for travel and return date.

If you need: vaccines, lab work, injections, and special consults.

Do not use a PO Box.

New Address-your medications will be mailed to this address.

Make sure you have enough medication before you travel.

Refill your medications at your home VA 10-14 days before you run out of medication

Your primary doctor at your home VA will makes sure your care does not stop while you are traveling. Your doctor will be updated on your care.

You can receive care at any VA site without a local primary team, even when your primary doctor is out of state.

Labs

Vaccines

Nurse’s visits

Medication refills if you have an active prescription

Pain medications – are NOT available

If you have an emergency while you are away: