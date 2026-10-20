Chaplain services
The VA Manchester Chaplain Service is committed to serving both religious and non-religious Veterans. Our team of chaplains is committed to providing pastoral care and support to anyone who requests to meet with a VA Chaplain at our facility and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC). Chaplain coverage is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly in urgent situations or emergencies.
Chaplains are part of the health care team. They are trained to help with the religious, spiritual, psychological, and social needs of patients, families, and hospital staff. Chaplains work in health care settings such as hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. Board Certified Chaplains (BCCI) have gone through years of education and hands-on-experience. They have more training and experience in health care than clergy who work in the community. They are often connected with a particular faith, yet they work with anyone regardless of their beliefs.
The primary role of VA Chaplains include:
- Pastoral Counseling
- Family Support
- Communication with your Caregivers
- Individual Pastoral Care
- Grief Support
- See the Whole Health handout “Coping with Grief Following a Death (PDF)” for more information
- Assistance with Ethical Concerns
- Help with Advance Directives
- You can learn more about advance care planning at the following VA website: https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/guide/longtermcare/advance Care Planning.asp#
- Support End-of-Life Decisions
- Help with Decision-Making
- Spiritual and Religious Services such as Baptisms, Communion, and Funerals
Contact a chaplain
Chief of Chaplain Services at
Protestant Chaplain at
Catholic Chaplain at
Veterans are also encouraged to use My HealtheVet Secure Message feature to contact a Chaplain as well.
Manchester VA Medical Center Chapel and Blessed Sacrament Room
Chapel
Building 1
Second floor, Room N267
Hours: 24/7
The Blessed Sacrament Room
Building 1
Second floor, Room N276
Hours: 24/7