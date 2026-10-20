Chaplains are part of the health care team. They are trained to help with the religious, spiritual, psychological, and social needs of patients, families, and hospital staff. Chaplains work in health care settings such as hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. Board Certified Chaplains (BCCI) have gone through years of education and hands-on-experience. They have more training and experience in health care than clergy who work in the community. They are often connected with a particular faith, yet they work with anyone regardless of their beliefs.

The primary role of VA Chaplains include:

Pastoral Counseling

Family Support

Communication with your Caregivers

Individual Pastoral Care

Grief Support See the Whole Health handout “Coping with Grief Following a Death (PDF)” for more information

Assistance with Ethical Concerns

Help with Advance Directives You can learn more about advance care planning at the following VA website: https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/guide/longtermcare/advance Care Planning.asp#

Support End-of-Life Decisions

Help with Decision-Making

Spiritual and Religious Services such as Baptisms, Communion, and Funerals

Chief of Chaplain Services at

Protestant Chaplain at

Catholic Chaplain at

Veterans are also encouraged to use My HealtheVet Secure Message feature to contact a Chaplain as well.

Manchester VA Medical Center Chapel and Blessed Sacrament Room

Chapel

Building 1

Second floor, Room N267

Hours: 24/7

The Blessed Sacrament Room

Building 1

Second floor, Room N276

Hours: 24/7