Drive-through flu clinic
When:
Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Behind the building
Cost:
Free
A drive-clinic flu clinic is being offered to patients who wish to receive the flu shot. The clinic will be hosted behind the building and done entirely while you are in your vehicle. To get behind the building, use the lower entrance (northern most) and follow it around to the garage area.
