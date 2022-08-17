 Skip to Content
Drive-through Flu Clinic

When:

Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Manchester VA Medical Center

Behind the building

Cost:

Free

A drive-clinic flu clinic is being offered to patients who wish to receive the flu shot.  The clinic will be hosted behind the building and done entirely while you are in your vehicle.  To get behind the building, use the lower entrance (northern most) and follow it around to the garage area.  

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 13, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Oct 27, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
