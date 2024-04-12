PACT Act Claims Assistance
Veterans, servicemembers, and survivors are strongly encouraged to apply now for their PACT Act benefits.
When:
Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Littleton VFW Post 816
600 Cottage St
Littleton, NH
Cost:
Free
Together, White River Junction VA, Manchester VA, Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA), and Vet Center welcome Veterans, survivors and loved ones to take advantage of claims assistance from VBA, eligibility support, and a toxic exposure screening clinic to receive the services, care, and benefits they’ve earned and deserve