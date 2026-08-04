Health services

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Optometry Service offers comprehensive exams to include treatment and management of ocular diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, cataracts, dry eye disease, acute red-eye, and many other ocular diseases and issues.

Low vision services are also offered. Prescription eyeglasses are available to those that are eligible.