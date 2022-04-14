VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2022

Manchester , NH — Today, the Manchester VA Medical Center (VAMC) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.

Starting this week, Manchester VAMC is at level HIGH. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Kevin Forrest, medical center director, Manchester VAMC. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary. This is Manchester VAMC’s current level:

High:

1. Masks are required

2. Self-screening is required

3. Care team-approved visitors only

4. Physical distancing is required

Please visit Manchester VAMC or call 603-624-4366, Ext. 3199 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels. For more information, please contact James Stewart at James.Stewart15@va.gov.