Kevin is a retired Army Veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1986. Upon graduation from the University of New Hampshire in 1989, he received his commission in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. He subsequently earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and is a graduate of the Department of Veteran Affairs Leadership VA program. He received the 2023 VA Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing as the Medical Center Director or Health Care System Director recipient for his contributions toward the highest standards of excellence in patient-driven care.

Previous positions include: Acting Assistant Director-Brockton/Jamaica Plain Campuses and Health System Specialist, VA Boston Healthcare System; Senior Director of Operations, Wentworth Health Partners, Dover, NH; Deputy Commander for Administration/Chief Operating Officer, Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, Georgia; Executive Officer for Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Chief, Population Health Programs and Data Management, TRICARE Europe; and other Army assignments.

Kevin is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is married to the former Eileen Margaret Carr. They are proud parents of their daughter Erin and son Johnny.