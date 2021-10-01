After your initial contact with the Manchester Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will contact you to schedule an intake appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment with in 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.