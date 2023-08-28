Skip to Content
Veterans PACT Act Town Hall & Resource Fair

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Trailblazer Rooms 1 & 2 Governors Hall Vincennes University

20 W. Indianapolis Ave

Vincennes, IN

Free

The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran PACT Act Town Hall & Resource Fair at Vincennes University on Thursday September 28th from 5:00 – 8:00 EST.  Come here from Executive Director Zach Sage and the Executive Leadership Team along with staff from the Marion VA Health Care System and the VA Regional Office from Indianapolis. For more information about the PACT Act visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

