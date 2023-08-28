Veterans PACT Act Town Hall & Resource Fair

When: Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Trailblazer Rooms 1 & 2 Governors Hall Vincennes University 20 W. Indianapolis Ave Vincennes, IN Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran PACT Act Town Hall & Resource Fair at Vincennes University on Thursday September 28th from 5:00 – 8:00 EST. Come here from Executive Director Zach Sage and the Executive Leadership Team along with staff from the Marion VA Health Care System and the VA Regional Office from Indianapolis. For more information about the PACT Act visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/