Returning service member care
VA Martinsburg health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Daniell Armstrong RN
Transition and Care Management Program Manager
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 5960
Email: Daniell.Armstrong@va.gov
Shannon M. Daras LCSW
Transition and Care Management Program Social Work Case Manager
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 5957
Email: Shannon.Daras@va.gov
Michael L. Clipp RN, BSN, MSN
Transition and Care Management Program Post Deployment Integrated Care Clinic (PDICC) Health Maintenance Nurse
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 5952
Email: Michael.Clipp@va.gov
Jeannetta Corcoran
Transition and Care Management Program Social Work Case Manager
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 5955
Email: Jeannetta.Corcoran@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Martinsburg health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Martinsburg provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.