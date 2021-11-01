Martinsburg Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Martinsburg Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis
- Please call 304-263-6776 to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians
- Non-traditional hours are available
You do not need to be registered for care at VA. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain ribbons or awards
- Deployment Orders
You may also request your military record (DD214) here.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The main entrance is clearly marked "Vet Center". It is a red bricked building.
Go into the building on the first floor, turn right, we are the first door.
We have a large well lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
In the spotlight at Martinsburg Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Martinsburg Vet Center and YMCA Veterans Day Event
We’re hosting a Veterans Outreach Event to promote services available to local Veterans.
Friday, November 5th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA, 1000 North Market Street in Frederick.
Non traditional Counseling
Martinsburg Vet Center has created partnerships in the community to explore non traditional counseling methods. One of these counseling options are Equine Therapy. Please call us to learn more.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Martinsburg Vet Center has licensed therapists who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
- Evidence-based therapy - Internal Family Systems (IFS)
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Martinsburg Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one during active duty
- Grief counseling
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At Martinsburg Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include
- Sleep
- Vietnam Combat Veterans
- OEF/OIF groups
- Combat Veterans (era integrated)
- Women Veterans
We also offer evidence-based therapies
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Non traditional counseling is also offered through partnerships created in our community. They consist of
- Equine Therapy
- Recreational Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Martinsburg Vet Center offers evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
Multiple counseling groups are available at the Martinsburg Vet Center, including
- Combat Veteran Groups
- Sleep Groups
- Vietnam Groups
- Iraq/Afghanistan Groups
We can also help with anger management and insomnia.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Martinsburg Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Martinsburg Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community, to include but not limited to
- Department of Veterans Affairs (State Level) -Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
- Veterans Community Groups in Frederick MD, Leesburg VA, Hagerstown MD, Cumberland MD, Winchester VA, Shenandoah Valley, and Martinsburg WV
- VFW, American Legion, AM Vets, Marine Corps League and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Martinsburg Vet Center values community partnerships and is intentional about engaging with our local communities regularly. Established local partnerships include:
- National Guard & Reserve Units
- State Universities & Community Colleges
- Community Legal Services
- State and Federal Prison Partners
- Other Federal agencies to include Veterans Affairs Medical Centers
- Red Cross
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.