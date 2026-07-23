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About the VA Maryland Health Care System

The VA Maryland Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health Care and Services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving a 15-county area in central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Facilities include our Baltimore VA Medical Center, Loch Raven VA Medical Center in Baltimore, and Perry Point VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Baltimore, Cambridge, Fort Meade, Glen Burnie, Pocomoke City, and Rosedale. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Maryland health services page.

We are known for providing comprehensive services to Veterans including medical, surgical, rehabilitative, neurological, primary, mental health and long-term care on both and inpatient and outpatient basis. To ensure the provision of quality patient care, we employee a dedicated team of clinical, technical, administrative and support personnel who are specially trained to serve the unique needs of Veterans.

The health care system is proud of its reputation as a leader in Veterans’ health care, research and education and is home to the following specialized clinical and research centers:

The VA Maryland Health Care System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Capitol Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Research and Development

At the VA Maryland Health Care System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work.

Having one of the largest funded research and development programs in the VA system enhances our ability to provide state-of-the-art care to Maryland’s Veterans and to recruit top-notch health care professionals. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Other major areas of research include:

Diabetes

Immunology

Oncology

Virology

Cellular biology

Infectious diseases

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Neuropsychology

Stroke

Balance training

Cardiovascular diseases

Severe mental illness

Schizophrenia

Epilepsy

Teaching and Learning

The VA Maryland Health Care System is an academic institution that is committed to training the next generation of health care professionals as a means to improve outcomes for our Veterans. Every year we train over one thousand health professions trainees in undergraduate medical education, graduate medical and dental education, nursing, associated health, and advanced fellowship training programs.

We are proud of our partnerships with nearly two hundred academic affiliates nationally that support the educational mission of the VA. Our primary academic affiliate is the University of Maryland School of Medicine / University of Maryland Medical Center, but we also maintain close academic partnerships with the Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland Midtown Campus, and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Additionally, we directly sponsor internship and residency programs training nurse practitioners, occupational therapists, optometrists, pharmacists, physical therapists, psychologists, registered dieticians, and social workers.

We are uniquely positioned to offer cutting edge education and research opportunities through our advanced fellowship training programs which are supported by our Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC), Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence, and Epilepsy Center of Excellence. As a high reliability organization we strive to always learn, inquire, and improve through the continuing education of our full time VA health care professionals.

We engage our staff through a variety of high quality educational resources provided by our Employee Education Section, Medical Library, SimLEARN Certified Simulation Center, and formal leadership development programs.

Accreditations and Achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists

Long Term Care Institute

American Association of Blood Banks

American College of Surgeons (Commission on Cancer)

Association for Assessment & Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care

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