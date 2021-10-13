About the VA Maryland Healthcare System

The VA Maryland Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations serving a 12-county area in central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Facilities include our Baltimore VA Medical Center, Loch Raven VA Medical Center in Baltimore, and Perry Point VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Baltimore, Cambridge, Fort Meade, Glen Burnie, Pocomoke City, and Rosedale. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Maryland health services page.

The VA Maryland Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Capitol Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5), which includes medical centers and clinics in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Learn more about VISN 5

Research and development

At the VA Maryland Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We operate 1 of 2 Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Centers of Excellence in the VA, and we provide care, research, and education for Veterans with MS in the eastern part of country.

Other major areas of research include:

Diabetes

Immunology

Oncology

Virology

Cellular biology

Infectious diseases

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Neuropsychology

Stroke

Balance training

Cardiovascular diseases

Severe mental illness

Schizophrenia

Epilepsy

Teaching and learning

The Baltimore VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and we have 136 academic affiliates in allied health fields. In addition to our medical residency program with the University of Maryland, which trains more than 300 students each year, we train more than 2,000 students in over 40 allied health fields each year.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists