Physician Recruitment

The VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) is a dynamic and progressive health care organization that is dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care and service to Maryland’s Veterans. The Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers, in addition to five community-based outpatient clinics, all work together to form this integrated health care delivery system. Nationally recognized for its outstanding patient safety and cutting-edge technology, the VA Maryland Health Care System is proud of its reputation as a leader in Veterans’ health care, research and education.

VAMHCS provides comprehensive services to Veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, including medical, surgical, rehabilitative, neurological, primary, mental health and long-term care on both an inpatient and outpatient basis. To ensure the provision of quality patient care, the health care system employs a dedicated team of clinical, technical, administrative and support personnel who are specially trained to serve the unique needs of Veterans. (Click to learn more)

Research and Development

At the VA Maryland Health Care System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. (Click to learn more)

Academic Affiliation

As a leader in education, the VAMHCS prides itself on an active affiliation with the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and other local colleges and universities. Over 900 residents, interns and students from various disciplines are trained throughout the health care system each year. Additionally, most of the physicians who work for the VAMHCS hold dual appointments at the UMSOM. This partnership allows the health care system to offer Veterans the latest clinical practices and procedures available.

Benefits

Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) or CSRS-Offset

Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)

One of the few employers in the country that offers a pension for doctors as well as a good 401K

Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance (FEDVIP)

Federal Long Term Care Insurance (FLTCI) Program

Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) Program

Military Leave up to 15 days a year for active reservists and National Guard members.

Predictable scheduling

Reduced paperwork

Elimination of billing hassles

Malpractice insurance

Loan Repayment! Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP)

The VA offers a comprehensive total rewards package. To better understand the incentives we offer, visit our site here.

Physician Opportunities

Please visit our USAJOBS site by clicking here: USAJOBS - Search

Don’t see your specialty listed? Contact our physician recruiter and we will alert you when new opportunities are available. To be considered, please include your full name, CV, contact information and specialty.

Candace Anderson, CPRP

Provider Physician Recruiter

VA Maryland Health Care System

Phone:

Email: Candace.Anderson@va.gov