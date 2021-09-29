Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the mental health clinic.

Baltimore VA Medical Center: 410-605-7417

Perry Point VA Medical Center: 410-642-2411, ext. 25679

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the mental health clinic.

Baltimore VA Medical Center: 410-605-7417

Perry Point VA Medical Center: 410-642-2411, ext. 25679

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Baltimore VA Medical Center

Mental Health Triage Clinic

Sixth floor

Room 6C-132

Map of Baltimore campus

Phone: 410-605-7417

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at Perry Point VA Medical Center

Mental Health Triage Clinic

Building 80H

First floor

Map of Perry Point campus

Phone: 410-642-2411, ext. 25679

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Walk-in Clinic.

Available at Baltimore VA Medical Center

Mental Health Triage Clinic

Sixth floor

Room 6C-132

Map of Baltimore campus

Phone: 410-605-7417

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at Perry Point VA Medical Center

Mental Health Triage Clinic

Building 80H

First floor

Map of Perry Point campus

Phone: 410-642-2411, ext. 25679

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Maryland health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!