Care in the Community
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
Visit the VA Community Care site, where you will find information that is specific for Veterans, depends, caregivers, providers, and payers.
Contact the VA Maryland Health Care System Care in the Community Office:
Phone: 410-642-2411, ext. 26924
Fax: 443-696-4935
Email: vamhcsnvccinquiries@va.gov
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Contact Other Community Care Offices:
Optum – Veterans Scheduling (for Veterans)
844-883-3338
Optum Provider Line (for community providers)
888-901-7407
ER – National Emergency Notification Call Center (within 72 hours of ER visit)
844-724-7842
Billing – VA Community Care Contact Center
877-881-7618
In-Network Urgent Care Providers
www.va.gov/find-locaiton or call 833-483-8669
Urgent Care – Veteran Eligibility (for Veterans)
888-901-6609
Urgent Care – Veteran Eligibility (for in-network urgent care providers)
833-483-8669
VA Community Care Website
https://www.va.gov/communitycare/