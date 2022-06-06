 Skip to Content

Care in the Community

VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

 

 

Visit the VA Community Care site, where you will find information that is specific for Veterans, depends, caregivers, providers, and payers.

Contact the VA Maryland Health Care System Care in the Community Office:

Phone: 410-642-2411, ext. 26924
Fax: 443-696-4935
Email: vamhcsnvccinquiries@va.gov
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Other Community Care Offices:

Optum – Veterans Scheduling (for Veterans)
844-883-3338

Optum Provider Line (for community providers)
888-901-7407

ER – National Emergency Notification Call Center (within 72 hours of ER visit)
844-724-7842

Billing – VA Community Care Contact Center
877-881-7618

In-Network Urgent Care Providers
www.va.gov/find-locaiton or call 833-483-8669

Urgent Care – Veteran Eligibility (for Veterans)
888-901-6609

Urgent Care – Veteran Eligibility (for in-network urgent care providers)
833-483-8669

VA Community Care Website
https://www.va.gov/communitycare/

Last updated: