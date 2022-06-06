Visit the VA Community Care site, where you will find information that is specific for Veterans, depends, caregivers, providers, and payers.

Contact the VA Maryland Health Care System Care in the Community Office:

Phone: 410-642-2411, ext. 26924

Fax: 443-696-4935

Email: vamhcsnvccinquiries@va.gov

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Optum – Veterans Scheduling (for Veterans)

844-883-3338

Optum Provider Line (for community providers)

888-901-7407

ER – National Emergency Notification Call Center (within 72 hours of ER visit)

844-724-7842

Billing – VA Community Care Contact Center

877-881-7618

In-Network Urgent Care Providers

www.va.gov/find-locaiton or call 833-483-8669

Urgent Care – Veteran Eligibility (for Veterans)

888-901-6609

Urgent Care – Veteran Eligibility (for in-network urgent care providers)

833-483-8669

VA Community Care Website

https://www.va.gov/communitycare/