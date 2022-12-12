 Skip to Content
Urgent Care: Community Facilities

As of December 12, 2022, these are the in-network community urgent care facilities within close proximity to the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

Always call first before visiting to confirm services and hours.

For additional locations, visit www.va.gov/find-locations, enter your location and choose “Urgent care” as the facility type. Or call VA’s Office of Community Care at 877-881-7618.

MD IMMEDIATE CARE CENTER
504 LEWIS ST
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD 21078-3420

Main number: 443-502-5311

UNION PRIMARY CARE
4863 PULASKI HWY STE 110
PERRYVILLE, MD 21903-1623

Main number: 410-642-2289

UNI URGENT CARE CENTER
1037 PULASKI HWY
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD 21078-2603

Main number: 443-526-6492

PATIENT FIRST ABERDEEN
995 HOSPITALITY WAY
ABERDEEN, MD 21001-1755

Main number: 410-306-7880

MEDSTAR PROMPTCARE
1013 BEARDS HILL RD
ABERDEEN, MD 21001-2293

Main number: 410-272-4143

CHOICEONE URGENT CARE II
744 S PHILADELPHIA BLVD STE B
ABERDEEN, MD 21001-3655

Main number: 443-345-2650

MNR INDUSTRIES
101 NORTH EAST PLZ
NORTH EAST, MD 21901-3633

Main number: 410-420-6970

CHRISTIANACARE GOHEALTH URGENT CARE
101 NORTH EAST PLZ
NORTH EAST, MD 21901-3633

Main number: 410-656-7867

