Urgent Care: Community Facilities
As of December 12, 2022, these are the in-network community urgent care facilities within close proximity to the Perry Point VA Medical Center.
Always call first before visiting to confirm services and hours.
For additional locations, visit www.va.gov/find-locations, enter your location and choose “Urgent care” as the facility type. Or call VA’s Office of Community Care at 877-881-7618.
MD IMMEDIATE CARE CENTER
504 LEWIS ST
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD 21078-3420
Main number: 443-502-5311
UNION PRIMARY CARE
4863 PULASKI HWY STE 110
PERRYVILLE, MD 21903-1623
Main number: 410-642-2289
UNI URGENT CARE CENTER
1037 PULASKI HWY
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD 21078-2603
Main number: 443-526-6492
PATIENT FIRST ABERDEEN
995 HOSPITALITY WAY
ABERDEEN, MD 21001-1755
Main number: 410-306-7880
MEDSTAR PROMPTCARE
1013 BEARDS HILL RD
ABERDEEN, MD 21001-2293
Main number: 410-272-4143
CHOICEONE URGENT CARE II
744 S PHILADELPHIA BLVD STE B
ABERDEEN, MD 21001-3655
Main number: 443-345-2650
MNR INDUSTRIES
101 NORTH EAST PLZ
NORTH EAST, MD 21901-3633
Main number: 410-420-6970
CHRISTIANACARE GOHEALTH URGENT CARE
101 NORTH EAST PLZ
NORTH EAST, MD 21901-3633
Main number: 410-656-7867