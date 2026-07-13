Ms. Nicole Gust began her government career with the Department of Defense in 2002 and, was selected as the Assistant Medical Center Director at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center in October 2024. She is responsible for providing executive leadership in the areas of Chaplain Services, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formally known as Volunteer Services), Police Services, Environmental Management Services, Food and Nutrition, Prosthetics, Emergency Management, and the Veteran Experience Office.

Gust’s previous positions within the VA and Department of Defense include Assistant Uniform Business Office Manager at the Tripler Army Medical Center (Honolulu, HI); Assistant Uniform Business Office Manager at the Europe Regional Medical Command (Sembach, Germany); Uniform Business Office Manager at the Europe Regional Medical Command; Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff at the Northern Indiana Healthcare System (Fort Wayne, IN) and as the Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center (Memphis, TN).

Gust was born and raised in Marquette, Michigan and graduated from Central Michigan University with a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration.

Some of Gust’s hobbies include scuba diving, downhill skiing, travel, and spending time with her two cats.