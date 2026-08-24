Memphis Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We've closed our Vet Center at this time for the safety of you and our staff. We're conducting all appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at
2605 Nonconnah Boulevard
Suite 160
Memphis, TN 38132-2110
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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We currently require masks inside the building.
Call 901-522-3950 to schedule an appointment or ask about our services. You’re also welcome to walk in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
Non-traditional hours are available by request.
You don’t need to be registered for VA health care, or have a VA service-connected disability to participate in Vet Center services. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located in an office building at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard, between Mill Branch Road and Democrat Road. We’re in Suite 160, on the first floor. As you enter the building, make an immediate right to our entrance.
Parking:
Free parking is available within the black iron fence. There is accessible parking in the front of our building.
We're accessible by Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). To arrive via the MATA bus line, you can take RT #28 from William Hudson Transit Center.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Art Activity Group
Art Activity Group meets Thursday from 2:30PM-4:00PM. Art supplies are provided by Vet Center. The Veteran may bring 1 family member (age 25 or older), the Veteran must be present during group. Please call
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors offer couples therapy. Veterans and service members also get opportunities to invite their partner or other family members to join their individual therapy sessions. This can allow family members the opportunity to learn more about their needs and how to help their Veteran during therapy.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We also offer bereavement counseling to any Gold Star family members. If you’re a Gold Star family member, we're here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing and relapse prevention
- Adaptive disclosure for moral injury
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have both female and male counselors to assist Veterans and service members.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing and relapse prevention
- Adaptive disclosure for moral injury
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life, and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use.
We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our mid-south community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 901-522-3950 to find out more.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We’re committed to providing our Veterans and service members with community partner information to stay connected and engaged.
- Tennessee Department of Veterans Services
- ADVA Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mississippi VA
- Missouri Veterans Commission
- KDVA Kentucky of Veterans Affairs
- VA Memphis Health Care
- VA Tennessee Valley Health Care
Call 901-522-3950 if you or your organization is interested learning more about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Trouble handling traffic? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.