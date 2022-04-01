Memphis Vet Center

We currently require masks inside the building. Call 901-522-3950 to schedule an appointment or ask about our services. You’re also welcome to walk in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you. Non-traditional hours are available by request.

You don’t need to be registered for VA health care, or have a VA service-connected disability to participate in Vet Center services. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

We’re located in an office building at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard, between Mill Branch Road and Democrat Road. We’re in Suite 160, on the first floor. As you enter the building, make an immediate right to our entrance. Parking: Free parking is available within the black iron fence. There is accessible parking in the front of our building.