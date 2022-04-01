Memphis Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Memphis Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We currently require masks inside the building.
Call 901-522-3950 to schedule an appointment or ask about our services. You’re also welcome to walk in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
Non-traditional hours are available by request.
You don’t need to be registered for VA health care, or have a VA service-connected disability to participate in Vet Center services. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located in an office building at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard, between Mill Branch Road and Democrat Road. We’re in Suite 160, on the first floor. As you enter the building, make an immediate right to our entrance.
Parking:
Free parking is available within the black iron fence. There is accessible parking in the front of our building.
We're accessible by Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). To arrive via the MATA bus line, you can take RT #28 from William Hudson Transit Center.
In the spotlight at Memphis Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Artin’ with Barrie
We’d like to invite our Veterans and service members to a 2-hour class that will offer fun and creative ways to learn about art. If interested, please call us at 901-522-3950.
VBA and Vet Center partnership
We collaborate with the VBA to assist with virtual hearings. Appointments are made by the Board of Appeals. For additional information call 202-632-5160 or 202-632-5551.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors offer couples therapy. Veterans and service members also get opportunities to invite their partner or other family members to join their individual therapy sessions. This can allow family members the opportunity to learn more about their needs and how to help their Veteran during therapy.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We also offer bereavement counseling to any Gold Star family members. If you’re a Gold Star family member, we're here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Motivational Interviewing and relapse prevention
- Adaptive disclosure for moral injury
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have both female and male counselors to assist Veterans and service members.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life, and we can teach you how to take control over your substance use.
We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our mid-south community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be challenging. Let us help you navigate through and connect with:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 901-522-3950 to find out more.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We’re committed to providing our Veterans and service members with community partner information to stay connected and engaged.
- Tennessee Department of Veterans Services
- ADVA Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mississippi VA
- Missouri Veterans Commission
- KDVA Kentucky of Veterans Affairs
- VA Memphis Health Care
- VA Tennessee Valley Health Care
Call 901-522-3950 if you or your organization is interested learning more about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? Trouble handling traffic? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.