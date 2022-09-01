Metro East Vet Center

First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 314-894-6105 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

After you call us, you will be referred to the Vet Center Director. They will call you back within 1 to 2 business days, and will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.

Many of our services are also available on a walk-in basis. You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

If you know you'll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.