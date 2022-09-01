Metro East Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Metro East Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 314-894-6105 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
After you call us, you will be referred to the Vet Center Director. They will call you back within 1 to 2 business days, and will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Many of our services are also available on a walk-in basis. You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
If you know you'll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
Free parking is available on the north side of our building.
We have accessible parking and an accessible entrance available. Call if you have questions or concerns about accessibility.
Use the entrance at the center of the building, then go to the right.
We're located 0.2 miles from the MetroBus Route 16 bus line stop (4216 Illinois “Rt 159” NB).
If you're taking MetroLink, you can stop at the Swansea MetroLink station and connect via the Route 16 bus line.
Check Metro bus and train schedules
You can also call MetroLink at 314-982-1400 for more information.
Reduced or free transit is available for some residents:
- Missouri residents who are 65 and over, customers with disabilities, and customers who have a Medicare ID are eligible for Metro's reduced fare programs. If you have any questions about reduced fares, call the MetroStore at 314-982-1495. They're open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Illinois residents who are 65 and over, or those with disabilities who are living in selected townships in Madison County, Illinois, and St. Clair County, Illinois, can ride Metro at either a reduced fare or for free.
Learn more about St. Clair County passes
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Metro East Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Women to women groups
Share life stressors, courageous challenges, and accomplishments. Learn to manage stress, cope with thoughts, set healthy boundaries, improve relationships, and practice self-care and self-compassion. Call us for more information.
Veterans Service Officer
A Veterans Service Officer (VSO) from the State of Illinois is available for walk-ins on Thursdays.
The VSO can provide assistance with VA and Illinois state Veterans benefits.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
If you consider them family, so do we.
Our counselors use therapeutic modalities such as these:
- Gottman Method. This couples therapy aims to reduce conflict and increase intimacy, respect, and empathy.
- Integrated Behavioral Couple Therapy. This approach uses a variety of strategies to promote greater emotional acceptance as well as concrete change.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star families
We also offer counseling to the families of Veterans or service members who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death. We can also help connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration to navigate burial and survivor benefits.
Go to VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information (PDF)
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer specialty care such as, this:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions focused on your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, women Veterans, spouses and significant others, and more
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
We have groups for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and to receive support from other MST survivors. Please call if you're interested in joining a group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
We can help with concerns such as these:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity and social engagement
- Skill-building
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Active-duty service members and Veterans can conveniently access our services on Scott Air Force Base. We're located on the fifth floor of the base clinic.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We provide SMART Recovery at the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Learn more about SMART Recovery on the smartrecovery.org website
We can assist in referrals to the VA Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP) and other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you need the Veterans Crisis Line, you can also reach them via confidential chat on their website or by texting 838255.
Go to the Veterans Crisis Line website
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or just need to talk with someone, let your counselor know. You can work together to feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you navigate challenges such as these:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Figuring out housing and home loans
- Learning more about and getting connected to VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We collaborate with partners to support our Veteran community. These are some of our partners:
- Reveille Network
- Heroes Care
- Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA)
- Illinois Department of Employment Security for Veterans (IDES)
- Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
- The National Guard, Reserves, and active-duty units
- Colleges and universities in our local area
- American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League, Vietnam Veterans of America
- Madison and St. Clair counties' Veterans Assistance Commission
If you or your organization would like to learn more about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can help the Veteran and military community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call for more information.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Busy schedule? We get it. We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer social and recreational groups, such as these:
- Veteran writing group
- Biking group
- Hiking group
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.