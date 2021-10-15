Billing and insurance
You can pay your Miami VA health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your Miami VA health care bill, call us toll free at 305-575-7000, ext. 16754. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Miami campus.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Main building
Agent Cashier's office
First floor
Room 1A158B
Map of Miami campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.