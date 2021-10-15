Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Psychiatry Fast Track (FT) or Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) Clinics.

Phone: 305-575-7000, ext. 13914

For walk-in mental health care

f you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Psychiatry Fast Track (FT) or Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) Clinics

Coming soon!

Map of Miami campus

Phone: 305-575-7000, ext. 13914

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at William "Bill" Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Fast Track Clinic (BRW-OPC)

Coming soon!

Phone: 305-575-7000, ext. 13914

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Miami health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!