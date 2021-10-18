Programs
Explore Miami VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Miami VA Healthcare System Programs
The Miami VA Healthcare System is made up of the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and it's 8 satellite clinics. We provide comprehensive medical services to Veterans in South Florida, including primary care, mental health, specialty care and surgical services. In addition, the Miami VA offers extended geriatric care in our 4-story community living center alongside our spinal cord injury center located on the main campus.