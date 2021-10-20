COVID-19 vaccines

As of September 27, the following changes to the Miami VA COVID Vaccine Program are in effect:



The Miami VA is now offering COVID-19 vaccine first doses with no appointment needed at all locations Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (West Flagler location) Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Individuals who received both doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine more than 6 months ago and fall into one of the following categories are also eligible for a booster shot:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People over 18 with underlying medical conditions

People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting

Appointments are available between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at all locations (excpet Flagler St). Walk-in vaccination clinics will be available Saturday, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at our main hospital in Miami and our clinics in Sunrise and Homestead. As a reminder, booster COVID-19 vaccinations are only available to individuals who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine more than 6 months ago. Please bring your vaccination card.

To schedule an appointment, call 305-575-7000 or your care team.