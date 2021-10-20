COVID-19 vaccines
Veterans can receive their COVID-19 Vaccines at all locations with no appointment needed during regular business hours. Contact your care team for more information or to make an appointment.
As of September 27, the following changes to the Miami VA COVID Vaccine Program are in effect:
The Miami VA is now offering COVID-19 vaccine first doses with no appointment needed at all locations Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (West Flagler location) Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Individuals who received both doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine more than 6 months ago and fall into one of the following categories are also eligible for a booster shot:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People over 18 with underlying medical conditions
- People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting
Appointments are available between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at all locations (excpet Flagler St). Walk-in vaccination clinics will be available Saturday, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at our main hospital in Miami and our clinics in Sunrise and Homestead. As a reminder, booster COVID-19 vaccinations are only available to individuals who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine more than 6 months ago. Please bring your vaccination card.
To schedule an appointment, call 305-575-7000 or your care team.