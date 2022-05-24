Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and the second most common cancer in men and women. However, lung cancer screening and early detection can save lives. To better address care for our Veterans, VHA has established the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) to foster participation in lung cancer screening, genomic testing, and precision oncology trials with the goal of tailoring treatment to the needs of the individual veterans. This new program is a component of the VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, which aims to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care within the VHA.

While great progress has been made, Veterans need more and better options. Precision oncology means matching the right treatment to the right patient. At the VA, we take it a step further and provide the tools, resources, and systems of excellence across the United States that fosters personalized care for Veterans, and here at VISN 8 we are proud to serve as an established lung cancer site for LPOP.

Talk to your primary care team today about LPOP to find out more!