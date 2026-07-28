Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Miami health care and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and Fellowships

Welcome to the Miami VA Healthcare System! We are pleased you have chosen a career serving America's Veterans in the nation's largest integrated health care system.

Learn more by visiting the Internships and Fellowships page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Learn more and get involved by visiting our volunteer or donate page

Doing business with VA Miami health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Miami health care, please call Human Resources at 305-575-3343. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2 to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.