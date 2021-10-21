Internships and fellowships
The Miami VA Healthcare System provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships and fellowships
Find out more about the possibilities provided by the Miami VA Healthcare System. This page is being updated so please feel free to reach out to the contacts in each section below for more information.
New Employee Orientation (NEO) Guide
Dear Prospective Employee,
Welcome to the Miami VA Healthcare System!
We are pleased you have chosen a career serving America's Veterans in the nation's largest integrated health care system. You will soon join a workforce of talented, committed professionals who support the Department of Veterans Affairs' mission to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. The Miami VA Healthcare System serves a population of approximately 153,789 Veterans in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.
Employees of the Miami VA Healthcare System are driven by VA's I CARE Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence. Our vision is to continue to strive to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.
These pages have been designed to help you during your onboarding process. The New Employee Guide button below will explain your onboarding process. If you have any questions, please contact Human Resources Management Service by calling 305-575-7000, ext. 13155, or by sending an email to vhamiahrhelpdesk@va.gov.
The Miami VA Healthcare System is committed to providing access to this orientation event for all participants. If you need alternative formats or services because of a disability, please contact Marc Fitzwilliams 305-575-7000, ext. 13698, or via email Marc.Fitzwilliams@va.gov with your request.
Below you will also find links to new employee resources, such as benefit information, frequently asked questions and information about the Miami VA Healthcare System.
Commitment to Diversity
Our Psychology Service is committed to diversity and highly encourage applicants of diverse backgrounds to apply to our program. We encourage discussion of diversity in clinical experiences, didactic trainings, and professional interactions. We have an active Diversity Committee, composed of both trainees and staff, that is committed to improving hospital-wide awareness of differences in race, color, gender, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, culture, and intellectual perspective, and how these differences may be addressed and embraced in treatment. We believe that cultural competence is vital to understanding mental illness and essential to provision of adequate care. As such, VA psychologists are obligated to ensure that culturally competent services continually evolve in order to better respond to the needs of our increasingly diverse Veteran population. Supervisors also encourage continuous discussions of diversity and its relation to mental health as an essential component of psychology training.
Over the course of each training year, we also offer a variety of diversity-related educational opportunities:
- Formal Continuing Education for staff and trainees
- A required diversity component of assessment and therapy case conference presentations led by interns and attended by staff
- Didactic seminars that are mandatory for trainees and encouraged for staff
- Reflective discussions that encourage staff and trainees to discuss issues related to diversity and how these issues relate to perceptions and biases regarding themselves as well as their patients and peers
- An annual community immersion experience for staff and trainees focused on exposure to cultural influences in the city of Miami, such as alternative religious organizations or homeless shelters and organizations
- An annual diversity luncheon, in which staff and trainees are encouraged to share about their unique cultures
- An opportunity for interns to speak to a non-evaluative Miami VA staff psychologist who is not a member of the training committee and discuss personal issues of diversity that may arise during their intern year
Additional diversity-related services and programs currently under formulation include a consultation service for hospital staff seeking guidance on diversity issues and formal diversity presentations by guest speakers invited from the community.
Additional information about our committee can be found in our brochure. The link is provided below.
Additional information about the VA’s commitment to diversity can be found at www.diversity.va.gov.
Internship Program
The predoctoral internship at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will occur in 2027.
Intern candidates must be United States citizens who are currently enrolled as advanced doctoral students in a Clinical or Counseling Psychology program. Applicants must be U.S. citizens. Only students in programs approved by the American Psychological Association and the Canadian Psychological Assocation are eligible. No slots are pre allocated to any graduate program, and multiple candidates can be accepted from any one graduate program. The Miami VA Healthcare System Psychology Predoctoral Internship Program offers training only for full-time positions; part-time positions are not available.
Download the Brochure
Psychology Internship Program*
As required by the APA Commission on Accreditation, click on the following link to find the program's current Internship Admissions, Support and Initial Placement Data
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be held in 2023.
All applicants must have completed all graduation requirements from an APA-accredited doctoral program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology and an APA or Canadian Psychological Association-accredited predoctoral internship in Psychology by August 15 of the residency year. As a desire to work with a Veteran population is required, practicum or internship at a Veteran Health Administration facility is encouraged, but not mandatory. Given the emphasis in either Health Psychology (4 positions; Health-1, Integrated Health-2, Liver Diseases/HIV-1), Mental Health Recovery and Rehabilitation- (2 positions). Forensic- (1 position) or Gero/Neuro Psychology (1 position), clinical experiences in one of these areas is highly recommended. As research, administration, and supervision are integral parts of the Miami VA residency program, some experience--or a willingness to develop skills in these areas--is also recommended.
Download the Brochure
Psychology Postdoctoral Residency*
As required by the APA Commission on Accreditation, click on the following link to find the current Postdoctoral Residency Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data for the clinical psychology program
Eligibility Requirements
Applications Due
- Internship: November 1
- Postdoctoral Residency: January 1
Laura B. Weinberg, Ph.D.
Director of Psychology Training
1201 NW 16th St.- 116B
Miami, FL 33125
305-575-3215
*Brochures provided are in Adobe PDF format. If you experience problems downloading and/or opening these files, you will need to install Adobe Reader.
|APPIC Match Numbers
|APPIC Match Numbers
|Neuropsychology: 122013 (1 position)
|Psychiatry-Recovery & Rehabilitation: 122016 (1 position)
|APPIC Match Numbers
|Geropsychology: 122014 (2 positions)
|Forensic: 122017 (1 position)
|APPIC Match Numbers
|Health Psychology: 122012 (3 positions)
|Psychiatry-General: 122015 (2 positions)
|APPIC Match Numbers
Onboarding for VA Medical Residents
Welcome to the Miami VA Healthcare System. This page is designed to assist our medical residents with the onboarding process.
New Residents
If you are a new resident in a Jackson Graduate Medical Education Program, you should follow the instructions provided in New Innovations. Note: If you are applying from out of state and require fingerprinting, please check the New Innovations portal for you SOI/SON number and provide it at your VA fingerprint appointment.
Returning Residents
If you are starting a new program but have worked at Jackson or UM previously, you need to submit paperwork to receive a VA appointment for your new training program. Please provide the following documentation to your residency coordinator:
- VA Form 10-2850D
- Resume
- PPD results
- TMS Registration (Print TMS registration certificate only)
- Identification
- Form I-9*
New VA ID Badge (Non-PIV Card) Requirement
All residents and fellows must have a valid VA ID badge to access VA computers. Residents who have not been issued a VA ID badge should contact their residency coordinator immediately.
VA Residents
If you are starting a VA residency program, your application process will follow a different process. Please contact your VA Residency Coordinator. Our mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
The Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center is a teaching and research hospital. We are committed to preparing medical fellows, residents, interns and students for a rewarding experience in the medical community. This Web page will assist you during the application and orientation process.
Orientation Dates
PGY 1 Orientation
Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
T.C. Doherty Auditorium (2nd floor)
TBD
PGY 2-7 Orientation
Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
T.C. Doherty Auditorium (2nd floor)
TBD
Application Packet Checklist
When you are ready to begin completing the application packet checklist, click here.
Talent Management System (TMS) Training
Additional Information
- If you have questions, please contact your applicable clinical service. For a complete list, click here.
- For more information on federal employment please visit USAJOBS.gov.*
- At the end of your rotation at the Miami VA Healthcare System, residents are strongly encouraged to complete the VA Learner's Perception Survey. The survey results are used to improve the residency program for future participants.
* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites. The link will open in a new window.
Post Graduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency Program
The Miami VA Healthcare System Pharmacy Practice Residency is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and spans one year providing a minimum of 2,000 hours of orientation, instruction and experience in adult clinical pharmacy practice. The program emphasizes training in various aspects of pharmacotherapy within the acute, chronic and ambulatory care settings. During each rotation, and under the guidance of their preceptors, the resident will function as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with all associated responsibilities. Residency preceptors, in concert with the Program Director, will evaluate the resident’s progress and identify areas of competence and deficiency.
Program Purpose Statement
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Residency Information
Residency Program Director: Carmela Jean, carmela.jean@va.gov
Duration/Type: 12-month residency
Start Date: July 1 (tentative)
Number of positions: five PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice and one PGY-1 Psychiatric Pharmacy Focus
Estimated Stipend: $43,578
Fringe Benefits: Two weeks of vacation per year, 10 paid holidays, travel allowances for selected meetings and seminars.
Orientation
Hospital Orientation
Pharmacy Services Orientation
Residency/RLS Orientation
Inpatient/Ambulatory Skill Verification
Hospital Computer Program Orientation
Core Rotations
Internal Medicine I & II
Ambulatory Care
Elective Rotations
- Administration
- Critical Care
- Home Based Primary Care Geriatrics
- Pain Management
- Surgery
- Oncology
- Infectious Disease
- Geriatrics
- Psychiatry
- Teaching Certificate Program
- Neurology & Spinal Cord Injury
Longitudinal Experiences
Practice Management and Drug Policy
Hospital Pharmacy Service Commitment
Ambulatory Care
Projects/Journal Clubs
Presentations/Meetings
ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
Regional Residency Conference
FSHP Annual Clinical Meeting
Dade County Residency Forum
South Florida Residency Symposium
Recruitment and Selection of Residents
Applications are accepted through the pharmacy online residency centralized application service (PHORCAS) by submitting a CV, a letter of intent (a personal statement about the applicants professional goals and objectives), college transcripts, and 3 completed recommendation forms (no letter required).
Interview Required: Yes
Application Deadline: January 10th
Special Requirements for Acceptance: The applicant must possess a Pharm.D. degree and be a United States citizen eligible for licensure in any one of the 50 states or Puerto Rico.
Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy
Program Description
The ASHP accredited Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program at the Miami VA Healthcare System is a one-year program of full-time education and training that includes extensive experience in providing comprehensive psychiatric pharmaceutical care within the specialty areas of psychiatry and primary care in the veteran population. This residency position expands learning experiences beyond traditional acute inpatient and outpatient psychiatry clinics, and substance abuse, to include a psychiatric pharmacy resident in the Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) team. PCMHI is an inter-professional mental health team consisting of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and pharmacists. This group works collaboratively with Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) clinics in primary care and manages psychiatric referrals from Primary Care PACT teams.
Program Purpose Statement
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Residency Information
Residency Program Director: Carmela Jean, carmela.jean@va.gov
Duration/Type: 12-month residency
Start Date: July 1 (tentative)
Number of positions: 1
Estimated Stipend: $47,210
Fringe Benefits: Two weeks of vacation per year, 10 paid holidays, travel allowances for selected meetings and seminars.
Core Rotations
Inpatient Psychiatry
Psychiatry Consult Service
Residential Rehabilitation Programs
Geriatric Psychiatry
Elective Rotations
Neurology
Outpatient Substance Abuse Treatment (OSAC)
Pain Management
PTSD Clinic
Teaching Certificate Program (longitudinal)
Home Based Primary Care and Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
Longitudinal Experience
Ambulatory Care Outpatient Psychiatry
Practice Management
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Research and Project Management
Hospital Pharmacy Service Commitment
Recruitment and Selection of Residents
Applications are accepted through the pharmacy online residency centralized application service (PHORCAS) by submitting a CV, a letter of intent (a personal statement about the applicants’ professional goals and objectives), college transcripts, and 3 completed recommendation forms (no letter required). One recommendation must be from the current PGY-1 Residency Program Director.
Interview Required: Yes
Application Deadline: January 10th
Special Requirements for Acceptance: The applicant must possess a Pharm.D. degree and pharmacist licensure in any one of the 50 states or Puerto Rico, complete an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program, and be a United States citizen.
Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Health System Pharmacy Administration
Program Description
This ASHP accredited specialty residency is designed to enable the resident to develop the professional skills necessary to serve in a pharmacy clinical or operational leadership role. It includes exposure to national, regional, and local activities that are directed to support team management, regulatory compliance, performance measure monitoring and compliance, and resource management. Upon completion of the program, the graduate shall be able to develop, implement, and manage clinical and operational pharmacy services while employing newly developed skills in personnel management and development, communication, resource management, fiscal management, regulatory compliance, and program development.
Program Purpose Statement
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Residency Information
Residency Program Director: Lisa Joseph, BCPS, lisa.joseph@va.gov
Duration/Type: 12-month residency
Start Date: July 1 (tentative)
Number of positions: 1
Estimated Stipend: $47,210
Fringe Benefits: Two weeks of vacation per year, 10 paid holidays, travel allowances for selected meetings and seminars.
Core Rotations
Ambulatory Care Leadership
Internal Medicine
Clinical Inpatient and Outpatient Pharmacy Management
Pharmacoeconomics
Budget and Procurement
Controlled Substance Management
Pharmacy Leadership and Administration
Longitudinal Experience
Ambulatory Care/PACT Management
Academia Experience
Quality Management, Medication Safety and Regulatory Compliance
Research and Project Management Residency Program Development
Recruitment and Selection of Residents
Applications are accepted through the pharmacy online residency centralized application service (PHORCAS) by submitting a CV, a letter of intent (a personal statement about the applicants professional goals and objectives), college transcripts, and 3 letters of recommendation (1 must be from current PGY-1 Residency Program Director).
Interview Required: Yes
Application Deadline: January 10th
Special Requirements for Acceptance: The applicant must possess a Pharm.D. degree, pharmacist licensure in any one of the 50 states or Puerto Rico, complete an ASHP accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program, and be a United States citizen.
The Miami VA Healthcare System (MVAHS) Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) is funded centrally by a VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The OAA training program is a one-year (12 months) program during which the trainees have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for Veterans.
Mission
To facilitate the transition of newly graduated nurses from novice to competent professional in a caring and skilled environment, while developing professional leadership ability and promoting excellence in Veteran care.
Our Values
Our values is to provide care that exhibit: Integrity Commitment Advocacy Respect Excellence
Philosophy
The philosophy of our PB-RNR programs is to reach the “the highest levels of significant learning that include personal involvement at both the affective and cognitive levels, are self-initiated, and are so pervasive they could change attitudes, behavior, and in some cases, even the personality of the learner (Carl Rogers).
Program
This is an intensive 12-month residency program for 10 competitive positions.
A. Clinical Component: Three-phase of precepted clinical rotation on preparing the new graduate nurse to transition into professional role in the following site: acute care, Critical or Specialty Care and Leadership/site of chosen area for final rotation. Experiential clinical rotation in, mental health, ambulatory, Telehealth and outpatient settings.
B. Didactic Component: There will be an average of weekly classroom activities, that includes academic/learning activities, post-clinical conference for experiential learning and evaluation, and/or opportunities to complete experiential assignments. This includes guided evidence-based study.
As federally funded, each resident will receive the following benefits:
- 12-month stipend amounting to $59,523
- Insurance: multiple options are available for medical, dental, vision & life
- Accrual of paid Sick and Annual leave: 4 hours of sick Leave and 4 hours of annual leave every 2 weeks. Prior military members may receive more based-on time in service. All nursing staff will receive 4 hours of sick and 8 hours of annual leave after they finish their residency.
- Access to the VA-Trainee Recruitment Event (VA-TRE) connecting trainees with VA facilities across the nation that have job openings, match them to interview with these sites, place trainees where there is a good fit and retain trainees in the VA system.
- Reserve Military Leave – 2 weeks of paid leave for Reserve annual tour
Application
Requirements for applicants to Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Resident:
- Must be a U.S. citizen
- BSN from a CCNE or ACEN accredited program
- Must not have had ANY paid RN or paid Graduate Nurse Technician (GNT) work experience
- Current unrestricted RN license (passed NCLEX at the latest, a month prior to the start of the residency program)
- Must have graduated less than a year from program start date with a GPA 3.0 or greater
We are presently accepting applications for the program year 2021-2022.
Start date: September 27, 2021.
To apply, please submit the following:
- Application/Essay
- Resume: must include your “unpaid” and “paid” clinical experiences
- Unofficial Transcript
- School of Nursing Faculty References (3) using the recommendation form.
Email the program director for application packet and brochure.
Application deadline: May 10, 2021
For more information, contact:
Dr. Daisy Galindo-Ciocon, PhD., RN Faculty Program Director, Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
Phone: 305-575-7000 ext. 13611
Email: daisy.galindo-ciocon@va.gov
Jamie Chatzipoulios, Coordinator, at 305-575-7000 ext. 13827
Program: Integrated Clinical Practice
Established: 2020
Accreditation: Miami VA Healthcare System’s (MVAHS) Chiropractic Residency Program application to the Council on Chiropractic Education is projected for submission by October 2020
Period: 12 months, July 1 to June 30 annually
Positions: One
Director: Gina Bonavito-Larragoite DC
Attending DC Faculty: Terry Rubin, DC
Mission Statement
The mission of the Miami VA Healthcare System Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare chiropractic residents for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings, and/or academia, through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities
Brief Description
The Miami VA Healthcare System is a 1A Complexity Facility that serves Veterans in three South Florida counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe, with an estimated Veteran population of 149,704. The Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Miami VAMC) is located on 26.3 acres with an attached four-story Community Living Center. The MVAHS chiropractic clinics are administratively aligned within physical medicine and rehabilitative services. Chiropractic residents rotate in primary care, PM&R, pain medicine, mental health, neurosurgery, women’s clinic, GRECC, spinal cord injury and other sub-specialty clinics. Residents learn from or participate in chiropractic faculty’s ongoing research projects and engage in scholarly activities at the facility.
Resident Goals/Objectives
• Residents will acquire postgraduate clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care
• Residents will provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence, to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, in the context of collaborative team-based care
• Residents will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases
• Residents will engage in interprofessional educational experiences with relevant medical, surgical and associated health specialties
• Residents will complete clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, other relevant medical or surgical specialties, behavioral medicine and other associated health disciplines
• Residents will participate in scholarly activities to gain experience relevant to integrated practice and/or academia
• Residents will complete scholarly assignments, online didactic courses, and collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete group assignments
• Residents will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and/or academic affiliate offerings
• Residents will engage in research activities, and/or present scholarly material, and/or clinical workshops to staff and/or trainees at VA and/or academic affiliate venues
Program DC Faculty
Gina M. Bonavito-Larragoite, DC, FIAMA - Director
Dr Bonavito-Larragoite received a Bachelor of Art in music, with a minor in chemistry from Northern Arizona University in 1998, and her Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life Chiropractic College West in 2002. She completed her acupuncture fellowship from the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture in 2009. She started with the Iowa City VA Medical Center (ICVAMC) in 2014 following 12 years in private practice in Arizona. At the ICVAMC, she was appointed as the Chiropractic Section Chief and the Director of the In-house Chiropractic Training Program. In 2019, she was appointed as the Midwest regional lead (2019-2021) and the communications coordinator (2019-current) for the chiropractic field advisory committee (FAC). She serves as a mentor for newly hired VA chiropractors. In addition to her VA staff privileges, Dr Bonavito-Larragoite serves as an adjunct assistant clinical professor at Keiser University, College of Chiropractic Medicine, Palmer College of Chiropractic and Parker University. In 2021, she transferred to the Miami VA Healthcare System (MVAHS) to serve as the Director of the Integrated Chiropractic Residency Program.
Terry Rubin, DC, CCAP-Residency Faculty
Dr. Rubin graduated from Syracuse University in 2010, receiving bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. He then went on to earn his Doctorate in Chiropractic (DC) degree from New York Chiropractic College in 2013, completing his clerkship at the Miami VA Healthcare System (MVAHS) during his final year of the program. Following graduation from chiropractic school, Dr. Rubin remained in South Florida working in private practice at a multi-disciplinary clinic specializing in sports medicine for 8 years. In 2021, he was hired by the MVAHS to return as a full-time attending chiropractic physician within the Physical Medicine & Rehab department of the hospital. Dr. Rubin is a Certified Chiropractic Acupuncture Physician and full body Active Release Technique (ART) provider, among many other evidence-based treatment certifications he has received over the years that he utilizes in clinic on a daily basis. Dr. Rubin also has an academic affiliation with Keiser University, serving as an adjunct assistance clinical professor within the chiropractic program.
Location
Training takes place at the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Miami VAMC, 1201 NW 16th St, Miami, FL 33136) and William "Bill" Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic (9800 West Commercial Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33351) campuses. The MVAHS is well-known for its excellence in healthcare provider training. The Miami VAMC is affiliated with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Jackson Memorial Hospital and trains approximately 700 residents and fellows per year. Additional affiliations with Florida International University for medical students and nursing, along with multiple ancillary staff training affiliations, exist in the pharmacy, social work, dietetics, radiology, and other medical and allied health specialties.
Clinical Facilities
The Miami VAMC chiropractic department is collocated with physical and occupational therapy in the outpatient rehabilitation gym within the PM&R wing located on the second floor of the hospital. The chiropractic service has three dedicated 120 sq. ft. individual private treatment rooms, one shared 120 sq. ft. individual private treatment room, two dedicated administrative desk/work stations, one dedicated workstation on wheels (WOW), two shared desk/work stations, and one shared/overflow WOW in the outpatient rehabilitation suite, which is adjacent to the PM&R offices, EMG lab, and inpatient therapy gym. To enhance the on-site chiropractic facilities, two of the three dedicated treatment rooms have been upgraded with new state-of-the-art flexion distraction chiropractic tables
The chiropractic department at the William "Bill" Kling VA Clinic is collocated with physical and occupational therapy in the outpatient rehabilitation gym. The chiropractic service has two dedicated120 sq. ft. individual private treatment rooms and two dedicated administrative desk/work stations.
Compensation
The resident stipend is set annually, based on geographic location, by VA Office of Academic Affiliations. For Academic Year 2021-22 the stipend for a MVAHS chiropractic resident was $39,523. The resident receives paid Federal holidays and accrues vacation and sick leave. The resident is also eligible for life and health insurance. The resident is protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
Certificate of Completion
Upon satisfactory completion of program requirements, the graduate will receive an official Certificate of Residency, and records will be maintained at the MVAHS and the VHA Chiropractic National Program Office.
Eligibility Requirements
Applicants must hold or be scheduled to receive a DC degree from a CCE-accredited school prior to the start of the residency program. Applicants must be eligible for, or hold a current, full, active, and unrestricted chiropractic license in a State, Territory or Commonwealth of the US, or in the District of Columbia. Applicants must meet all VA employment requirements including US citizenship, and Selective Service registration when applicable.
Application Process
The program follows the VA Chiropractic Residency Match process. A call for applications is issued each year on the first business Monday of January. Applications are only accepted during the open call. Applicant assessment is through a competitive process considering factors such as academic background, relevant experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation, and telephone, video, and/or in-person interviews. Applicant rankings are made by a review committee of the residency director and DC faculty.
For information only.
Include a copy of the following documents in your submitted packet.
• CV or resume
• PPD (within 365 days from starting date)
• TMS Training Completion Certificate (See item 9)
• Driver's License
• Proof of citizenship (birth certificate, passport, etc.)
- PIV ID Badge: Please contact your Miami VA service coordinator if you are receiving a PIV Badge. To view a complete list of coordinators, click here.
- Print your completed application on single-sided paper. Double sided forms will not be accepted.
- To expedite the processing of your packet, please scan all completed documents and email to your Miami VA service coordinator. For a complete list click here.
- If you are from out-of-state, please contact your service coordinator directly to receive the proper SOI/SON fingerprint code.
WOC Packet Documents
- Appointment Request Memo (Contact Education Service)
- Fingerprint Request Form (Contact Education Service)
- Employment Eligibility Verification (Complete and print pages 7-8 only)
- Declaration of Federal Employment
- Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Patient Abuse Memorandum (Print all pages and complete page 3)
- Self-Certification of English Proficiency (Print only)
- Authorization for Release of Information (Complete and print page 6 only)
- TMS Registration Certificate (Print TMS registration certificate only)