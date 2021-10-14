Volunteer or donate

We appreciate the loving support our community has bestowed on our Veterans.

Mailing address for Miami VA Healthcare System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement

Miami VA Healthcare System

Center for Development and Civic Engagement Office

1201 N.W. 16th St.

Miami, FL 33125

Phones

Miami

305-575-3140

Broward

954-625-8655

Volunteering

Volunteers provide many important functions to help provide our patients an enjoyable, positive experience. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.

To volunteer, call or visit the Miami VAHS VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Office, formerly known as the Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.

Volunteer Benefits

As a member of our volunteer team, you will receive:

General orientation to the volunteer program

Job specific orientation

Immediate gratification – You earn points for the smiles you induce

Improved health

Free parking

Meal ticket for lunch (after 4 or more hours of service)

Free Flu shots (for adults and for youth volunteers with parental signature)

Letters of recommendation (after 100 hours of service)

Eligibility for scholarships offered by Veteran service organizations and VA

Training opportunities

Giving

Monetary donations are used to purchase comfort items and to provide the 'little extras’ that make a lengthy hospital stay more bearable.

Non-monetary contributions such as reading material, pre-paid phone cards, new underwear, t-shirts, socks, games, puzzle books, individually packaged snacks are accepted for use by our patients.

Special Needs: Our OEF/OIF – Iraq Veterans could use help with gift cards for groceries, baby food, diapers, prepaid phone cards, new underwear, t-shirts and socks.

Homeless Veterans could use hygiene kits, with items such as lotion, lip balm, sunscreen, bug spray, tampons/napkins, shaving cream and razors, new underwear, t-shirts and socks, as well as size large walking shorts and sandals (size 9 – 13).

If you are interested in becoming a Miami VA volunteer or have questions about making a donation, please contact the Miami VA Healthcare System in Miami at 305-575-3140 or at the William "Bill" Kling VA Clinic at 954-625-8655.

E-Donate

Simple. Speedy. Safe. The E-Donate online service gives community members who wish to give back to Veterans a quick, safe way to pledge their support. Through E-Donate, donors can choose to donate to a number of funds at the medical center. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100 percent certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select.

Money donated at the Miami VA Healthcare System goes to support Veteran programs, like recreational therapy. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the Department of Treasury. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation and you can donate using an electronic payment (i.e. credit card, debit card, etc.). To make a donation, click here.