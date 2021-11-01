Middletown Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Middletown Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We have a large parking lot with Vet Center designated parking spots, or you can park in any available space.
The main entrance is located next to the accessible parking spots. The second entrance is under the small overpass. Take the elevator or stairs to the second floor. We’re located in suite 203. If you’re taking the elevator, press 2R.
- Stop by during our office hours and let’s discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- If you’d like to schedule an appointment, give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss a time that works best for you to meet with a member of our team.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other document that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Middletown Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Groups
We have 2 long-standing Vietnam Veterans groups that have continued to operate throughout the pandemic. One is in Milford, Pennsylvania, and the other is in Middletown, New York. Please contact our office for additional information.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have licensed therapists who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others as it relates to the Veterans’ or service members’ service
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns through individual and group counseling:
- Anxiety and stress reactions
- Depression and lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties
- Anger or aggressive behavior
- Misuse of alcohol or other substances
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
- Referrals to other VA and community services
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available on site to work with you and provide referrals and support as needed.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
You joined the military and learned that teamwork is essential for success. Whether you served in combat or peacetime, the trauma you experience while serving in the military can affect the rest of your life. We can help you manage your symptoms and get back on track.
Whether you’re a Veteran or service member, we can help with PTSD:
- We offer safe and confidential services
- We’re available to both you and your family
- The majority of our counselors and staff are Veterans
- We offer both individual and group counseling
We offer evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We recognize that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use is often connected to PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how misuse of substances might be related to other stressors in your life and we can teach you how to take control of your substance use. We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our community, if needed.
We have trained counselors who have extensive experience in working with substance use problems, as well as family problems that are associated with substance use.
Please call us at 845-342-9917 for additional assistance.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations across the VA system to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Counseling for suicide prevention
- Gun safety locks
- Additional help through referrals to our local suicide prevention coordinators at the Hudson Valley VA Healthcare System.
Learn more about care coordinators at VA Hudson Valley Health
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
New York is our service area, but we welcome Veterans from our neighboring states and counties to use our services.
Here are just a few of the Veterans service agencies and resources that are available to you.
New York State resources
- New York State Division of Veterans’ Services
- Orange County, NY Veterans Service Agency
- Sullivan County, NY Veterans Service Agency
- Dutchess County, NY Veterans Services
- Ulster County Veteran Services Agency
Pennsylvania resources
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, we also do the following:
- Partner with local Veteran and service member support organizations: VFW, DAV, American Legion, Veterans Service Agencies, Vet2Vet, VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics, Colleges, employers, and more
- Work very closely with the Hudson Valley VA Healthcare system, who recently set up a 24-hour health care referral line:
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We understand there are times and situations where in-person services may not be possible. If you are unable to come to the Vet Center for any reason, such as living far away, not being able to take time off from work or not feeling well, we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.