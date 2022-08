Middletown Vet Center

Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:

Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility

Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)

Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty

Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility

Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran

Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.

Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.

Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.

We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.

Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.