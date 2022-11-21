PACT Act Awareness Symposium
PACT Act Symposium
When:
Fri. Dec 16, 2022, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
War Memorial Center
720 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
Milwaukee , WI
Cost:
Free
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a free symposium regarding the recently enacted PACT Act.
The goal is to increase awareness and understanding of the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic exposures.
The Milwaukee VA also hopes to expand enrollment for Veterans who may now be eligible for expanded VA benefits due to the PACT Act.
Who: Veterans, community leaders, Veteran service organizations and anyone else looking to learn more about the PACT Act.
To register, contact Diana Manley at 414-384-2000, ext. 42160, or email at diana.manley@va.gov.
Click here to learn more about the PACT Act.