Cleveland VA Veteran Telephone Town Hall, Wis.
Call 855-436-3682 to join during the Cleveland VA, WI Telephone Town Hall
When:
Sun. Jun 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Not an in person event.
Cost:
Free
If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Cleveland VA Clinic in Wisconsin you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The live event will be held over the telephone.
Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.
No registration required.
Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to enrolled Veterans.
https://www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/events/52243/
