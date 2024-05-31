PACT Act VetFest at Milwaukee’s Lakefront War Memorial Center Making a difference through the PACT Act. When: Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Milwaukee County War Memorial Center 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Milwaukee County War Memorial Center Cost: Free





Coinciding with the Milwaukee Air and Water Show, Milwaukee VA will host a PACT Act VetFest to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

The event will be a casual lakefront gathering by the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 27. At the event, VA staff will be ready to help Veterans with PACT Act-related benefits.

Not able to make it to the event? Visit the PACT Act website to apply today and to learn more about what the PACT Act could mean for you, or call 1-800-698-2411.