PACT Act information session

When:

Wed. May 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

2851 University Avenue

Green Bay, WI

Cost:

Free

The Green Bay VA Health Care Center will host an informational session related to the PACT Act and toxic exposures.

The event will include a Q&A session with Jim McLain, executive director of the Zablocki VA Health Care System, as well as representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration eligibility/enrollment and toxic exposure navigators. Staff will be available to enroll new Veterans and to complete toxic exposure screenings.

