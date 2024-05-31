PACT Act information session

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: 2851 University Avenue Green Bay, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Milo C. Huempfner Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





The Green Bay VA Health Care Center will host an informational session related to the PACT Act and toxic exposures.

The event will include a Q&A session with Jim McLain, executive director of the Zablocki VA Health Care System, as well as representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration eligibility/enrollment and toxic exposure navigators. Staff will be available to enroll new Veterans and to complete toxic exposure screenings.