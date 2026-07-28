John H. Bradley Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, vision care (optometry), laboratory services, pharmacy services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our John H. Bradley VA Outpatient Clinic in Appleton.
Location and contact information
Address
10 Tri-Park Way
Appleton, WI 54914-1658
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitation Guidance
All visitors should wear appropriate personal protective equipment consistent with posted facility policy.
Up to two escorts as necessary to support goals of the visit (essential caretakers).
Children Under 18 Years Old
Visitors under 18 years old must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
For more information on DAV transportation, call
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
We are proud to serve more than 11,000 Veterans in the Fox Valley area. Our Appleton clinic opened in 1994. The original site at Building 1 houses primary care and support/specialty services. We opened Building 2 in 2008, where our mental health programs and Iraq/Afghanistan Veteran case management services are located.
Other services at VA Milwaukee health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Advice nurse
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week
To speak to a VA Health Connect professional, dial your VA Medical Center or Community Based Outpatient Clinic and select option 3 for Clinical Triage.
- Milwaukee VA Medical Center:
- Union Grove VA Clinic:
- Cleveland VA Clinic:
- Appleton VA Clinic:
- Green Bay VA Clinic:
Clinical Triage (previously known as Telephone Care Service or Nurse Advice Line) allows you to talk to a Registered Nurse and discuss new or worsening medical or mental health concerns and receive recommendations for health care needs. This may also include virtual clinic visits with a VA Health Connect Doctor by phone or video to discuss healthcare needs.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Chaplain services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Click here to learn more about Milwaukee VA Chaplain Services.
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions such as:
- Thyroid or parathyroid disorders.
- Hyper- and hypo-calcemia.
- Osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease.
- Pituitary disease.
- Hypogonadism.
- Adrenal disease.
- Diabetes.
- Obesity.
Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body.
- Measure your blood glucose level.
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders.
- Provide transgender hormone management.
Gynecology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Internal medicine
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered health care to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. Services include:
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization) and screening measures.
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions.
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise.
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
We also offer an Advanced Low Vision Clinic for Veterans with functional vision loss.
Patient advocates
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation.
- Medication, stretching and massage for short-term pain relief.
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain.
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills.
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities.
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language and swallowing disorders.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization.
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordination.
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices.
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality.
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain.
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions.
(There's no kinesiotherapy at Green Bay, Appleton, Oconomowoc or Union Grove clinics and no occupational therapy at Appleton, Oconomowoc and Union Grove.)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- Flu shots
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders.
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder.
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems and invasive thoughts or ideas.
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors.
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Radiology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray *
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
-
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
* X-ray is the only radiology and imaging service available at John H. Bradley VA in Appleton.
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies.
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Telehealth
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Tele-Audiology in Oconomowoc
Milwaukee Audiology offers hearing tests at the Oconomowoc clinic via Telehealth the first Wednesday of each month. Please call Audiology to schedule:
At this time, we can offer only limited hearing aid services. Please contact Milwaukee Audiology for specific questions about your hearing aids.
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Learn more about Toxic Exposure Screening.
Available at these locations
Whole health
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and health therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Managing pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
Learn more about VA whole health
Whole Health calendar
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans.
For the full list of classes, click here.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager.