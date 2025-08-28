Oconomowoc VA Clinic

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, by appointment only Virtual visits may be available A referral is required Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. Main Phone Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.