Union Grove VA Clinic:

Visitation Guidance

Effective Aug. 28, 2023

All visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment consistent with facility policy.

Up to two escorts as necessary to support goals of the visit (essential caretakers).

Children Under 18 Years Old

Visitors under 18 years old must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.

Food and Beverages

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from physicians or nurses. Call ahead to discuss with clinic staff.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of all patients and staff, the physicians may limit, restrict or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary. In the event this happens, video or virtual visits can be used.