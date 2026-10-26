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Union Grove VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, laboratory services, telehealth, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Union Grove VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

21425 Spring Street
Union Grove, WI 53182-9707

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Blue sign for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Visitation Guidance

Effective Aug. 28, 2023

All visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment consistent with facility policy.

Up to two escorts as necessary to support goals of the visit (essential caretakers).

Children Under 18 Years Old

Visitors under 18 years old must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.

Food and Beverages

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from physicians or nurses. Call ahead to discuss with clinic staff.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of all patients and staff, the physicians may limit, restrict or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary. In the event this happens, video or virtual visits can be used. 

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Our Union Grove Clinic is located on the same grounds as the Southern Wisconsin Center located near Union Grove, Wisconsin. We serve more than 3,500 Veterans in the Racine County area. Our original clinic opened in April 1998, and we moved in May 2015 to our current location.

Other services at VA Milwaukee health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To speak to a VA Health Connect professional, dial your VA Medical Center or Community Based Outpatient Clinic and select option 3 for Clinical Triage.

  • Milwaukee VA Medical Center:
  • Union Grove VA Clinic:
  • Cleveland VA Clinic: 
  • Appleton VA Clinic:
  • Green Bay VA Clinic:

Clinical Triage (previously known as Telephone Care Service or Nurse Advice Line) allows you to talk to a Registered Nurse and discuss new or worsening medical or mental health concerns and receive recommendations for health care needs.  This may also include virtual clinic visits with a VA Health Connect Doctor by phone or video to discuss healthcare needs.

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Community engagement

We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

 We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, and nutrition advice
     

Learn about the Virtual Diabetes Optimization Program

Internal medicine

Your internal medicine physician (internist) guides your care and connects you with the treatments and services you need.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We  provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered health care to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. Services include:

  • Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization) and screening measures.
  • Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions.
  • Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise.
  • After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization.
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordination.
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices.
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality.
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain.
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions.

(There's no kinesiotherapy at Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, Oconomowoc or Union Grove clinics and no occupational therapy at Appleton, Oconomowoc and Union Grove.)

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth
  • Flu shots

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders.
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse.
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder.
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems and invasive thoughts or ideas.
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors.

Learn more about VA mental health services.

Psychology

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
  • Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:

  • Psychiatric and psychological counseling
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders
  • Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more about PTSD

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
  • Counseling in person or by phone.
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies.
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support.
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free.

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Tele-Audiology in Oconomowoc

Milwaukee Audiology offers hearing tests at the Oconomowoc clinic via Telehealth the first Wednesday of each month. Please call Audiology to schedule:

At this time, we can offer only limited hearing aid services. Please contact Milwaukee Audiology for specific questions about your hearing aids.

Learn more about telehealth

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

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Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

Learn more about Toxic Exposure Screening.

Available at these locations

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Green Bay VA Clinic

Appleton VA Clinic

Cleveland VA Clinic

Union Grove VA Clinic

Oconomowoc VA Clinic

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and health therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Managing pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
     

Learn more about VA whole health

 

Whole Health calendar

The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans.

For the full list of classes, click here.

 

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager.

Check out the Women's Health Newsletter.

Get updates from VA Milwaukee health care

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