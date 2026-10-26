Union Grove VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, laboratory services, telehealth, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Union Grove VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
21425 Spring Street
Union Grove, WI 53182-9707
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitation Guidance
Effective Aug. 28, 2023
All visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment consistent with facility policy.
Up to two escorts as necessary to support goals of the visit (essential caretakers).
Children Under 18 Years Old
Visitors under 18 years old must be supervised at all times by an adult who is not the patient.
Food and Beverages
Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from physicians or nurses. Call ahead to discuss with clinic staff.
Exceptions
For the health and well-being of all patients and staff, the physicians may limit, restrict or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary. In the event this happens, video or virtual visits can be used.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Our Union Grove Clinic is located on the same grounds as the Southern Wisconsin Center located near Union Grove, Wisconsin. We serve more than 3,500 Veterans in the Racine County area. Our original clinic opened in April 1998, and we moved in May 2015 to our current location.
Other services at VA Milwaukee health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To speak to a VA Health Connect professional, dial your VA Medical Center or Community Based Outpatient Clinic and select option 3 for Clinical Triage.
- Milwaukee VA Medical Center:
- Union Grove VA Clinic:
- Cleveland VA Clinic:
- Appleton VA Clinic:
- Green Bay VA Clinic:
Clinical Triage (previously known as Telephone Care Service or Nurse Advice Line) allows you to talk to a Registered Nurse and discuss new or worsening medical or mental health concerns and receive recommendations for health care needs. This may also include virtual clinic visits with a VA Health Connect Doctor by phone or video to discuss healthcare needs.
Caregiver support
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Community engagement
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, and nutrition advice
Internal medicine
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered health care to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner. Services include:
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization) and screening measures.
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions.
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise.
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Minority Veteran care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Malnutrition
- Weight management, including:
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization.
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordination.
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices.
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality.
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain.
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions.
(There's no kinesiotherapy at Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, Oconomowoc or Union Grove clinics and no occupational therapy at Appleton, Oconomowoc and Union Grove.)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- Flu shots
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders.
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder.
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems and invasive thoughts or ideas.
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors.
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies.
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Telehealth
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Tele-Audiology in Oconomowoc
Milwaukee Audiology offers hearing tests at the Oconomowoc clinic via Telehealth the first Wednesday of each month. Please call Audiology to schedule:
At this time, we can offer only limited hearing aid services. Please contact Milwaukee Audiology for specific questions about your hearing aids.
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Learn more about Toxic Exposure Screening.
Available at these locations
Whole health
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and health therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Managing pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
Learn more about VA whole health
Whole Health calendar
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of Whole Health and Well-Being classes for enrolled Veterans.
For the full list of classes, click here.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager.