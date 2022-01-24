Experts emphasize the importance of self-care in 2022
January 24, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — As we approach a third year of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, experts stress self-care as an important life skill that should not be overlooked. Self-care has been proven to mitigate the cumulative effects of long-term physical and mental stress
Chaplain Robert Allen, author of the book "Self-Care, Let’s Start the Conversation," is urging people to “press pause” and dedicate some time to themselves in 2022.
Allen is an ordained minister and board-certified chaplain serving as the Chief of Chaplain Service to the Zablocki VA Medical Health Care System based in Milwaukee. He has advanced degrees in counseling, health care and leadership, and is a certified life-coach.
“While it sounds obvious that we need to take care of ourselves, I still see many people struggling after months of uncertainty associated with the pandemic,” said Allen. “COVID-19 continues to take a toll on all of us, especially those working from home while juggling childcare, or those in industries with high exposure rates, and those worrying about older family members and wondering what comes next.”
Allen offers practical ways to integrate Self-Care into our daily lives and is available for media interviews (virtual or in-person if off-campus). For more information about Chaplain Allen, visit 'Self-Care Is Not Selfish': Milwaukee VA Chaplain Advocates Taking Time For Yourself | VA Milwaukee Health Care | Veterans Affairs
